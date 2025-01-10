Marketwise To Present At The Emerging Growth Conference On January 15, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or“the Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services that provides premium research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth on January 15, 2025.

MarketWise, Inc. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Erik Mickels.

Mr. Mickels will answer questions after his presentation, time permitting. Please submit your questions in advance to ... .

MarketWise, Inc. will be presenting at 11:25AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to attend the Emerging Growth Conference and receive updates.

If attendees are unable to attend the event, an archived webcast will be available at EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth Conference YouTube Channel ( ). The Emerging Growth Conference will release a link to the webcast upon the conclusion of the event.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 25 years of operating history, MarketWise serves a community of millions of free and paid subscribers. MarketWise's products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

