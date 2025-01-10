Annexation Of Southern Bessarabia: Ukraine's Embassy Responds To Bulgarian Politician's Statement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Embassy of Ukraine calls on the leadership of Bulgaria to condemn the call of the leader of the pro-Russian "Renaissance" party, Kostadin Kostadinov, to annex "Southern Bessarabia".

The Ukrainian mission posted the statement on , Ukrinform reports.

"Referring to the statement of the leader of the Renaissance party, K. Kostadinov, on territorial claims to Ukraine and calls to annex 'Southern Bessarabia' to Bulgaria, the Embassy of Ukraine appeals to the leadership of the Republic of Bulgaria to condemn the statements of the politician who incites the destruction of international law, distorts historical facts, and encourages redistribution of borders in Europe," the Embassy noted.

The statement emphasizes that the comments from the leader of the Renaissance party regarding territorial encroachments on Ukraine are unacceptable for a politician of an EU member state, and confirm his systematic promotion of the Kremlin's narratives.

Earlier, Kostadinov published on social media his comments on the recent statements by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on turning Canada into the "51st state of the USA". He also puts forward "arguments" that, in his opinion, affirm Bulgaria's "historical right" to "Southern Bessarabia".

The pro-Russian far-right Bulgarian party Renaissance is known for its ongoing ties with the Kremlin, even amid Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. In particular, in early 2024, Renaissance sent its delegation to Moscow at the invitation of Putin's "United Russia" party.