Devi Jade Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Unlocking Success” Book Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Unlocking Success" co-authored by Devi Jade, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on January 9th, 2025, the has achieved Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Unlocking Success has achieved outstanding success, consistently ranking among the top positions across a range of key business categories on Amazon. Notably, it reached the coveted #1 spot in New Release rankings for Direct Marketing, further solidifying its impact. The book has also earned bestseller status in multiple other areas, including sales, entrepreneurship, and business leadership. These impressive rankings highlight the book's broad appeal and the significant value it brings to readers across various industries.

Central to the success of "Unlocking Success" is Devi Jade's chapter, "In The Eye of The Storm.” Devi Jade shares her journey of survival, faith, and spiritual awakening as she explores themes of devotion, healing, and rediscovering the sacred within, inspiring readers to reconnect with their inner strength and spiritual mission.

Meet Devi Jade:

Devi Jade is a revered Mystic and Seer, embodying the Divine Feminine and is the Wisdom Keeper and Holy Woman of the Lakota Sioux. For over 35 years, Devi has served all individuals seeking sacred wisdom. She is the bridge between worlds of all creation. Consecrations in other cultures reflect her deep commitment, inspiring compassion, kindness, and alignment with one's highest potential.

As a Grand Master of Holy White Fire Reiki, she initiates students globally. Her expertise includes Certified Trainer under Jack Canfield, Tony Robbins, and 25 years as a NLP Master Trainer. Devi Jade specializes in healing the body, mind, and inner child. She leads sacred retreats, teaching the wisdom of the Ancients, and founded the Sacred Heart Fire Energy Reiki Mystery School.

Devi Jade is the best-selling author of“Grandmothers Are Grandmasters,” a renowned poet, author of children's books, and a sought-after speaker promoting collective consciousness through ancient rituals.

