LG (LG) unveiled its new product line of speakers and earbuds at CES 2025, created in partnership with multi-platinum and tech entrepreneur, i. This marks the debut of the“xboom by i” line, following the partnership announcement in early December.

LG recently appointed i as the“Experiential Architect” of the LG xboom brand, aiming to establish it as a culture-forward brand that elevates the listening experience to new heights through completely new sound and design values. All“xboom by i” audio products are professionally tuned by i, delivering the xboom signature sound – characterized by a more balanced audio profile with warmer tones. The product design is playfully compact and embodies i's creative artistry that stems from his life-long experience in pop culture. Leveraging both his extensive experience in understanding what people love and developing technology for creatives, i fundamentally inspires xboom's product development, design, and brand marketing.

The“xboom by i” line boasts a family of smart Bluetooth speakers – the xboom Bounce, Grab, and Stage 301 – all fortified with seamless AI capabilities for a next-level listening experience. The xboom speakers conduct AI analysis on the content being played to automatically adjust AI Sound, switching to sound options that accentuate the melody, rhythm, or voice. The AI Lighting feature keeps the speakers' bar lights pulsing in multicolored sync for added ambiance. AI Calibration allows speakers to instantly recognize their surroundings to fill various indoor or outdoor spaces with ample sound. And for the first time, xboom speakers now feature a dedicated button for users to instantly connect to i's RAiDiO platform to enjoy various infotainment content tailored for each listener by an AI Radio Host.

Also, users can enjoy their content with amplified sound through the LE Audio Auracast feature that connects multiple xboom units for a seamlessly synchronized audio output. Even without Auracast support on their smartphones, users can enjoy synchronized audio across multiple units with the xboom speaker serving as the master unit. Moreover, users can enjoy the xboom signature sound that is further enhanced by built-in tweeters and full-range units created by Peerless, the Danish premium Transducer manufacturer with a legacy of almost 100 years.

The 2025 audio product line is spearheaded by the xboom Bounce, which combines refined audio quality with stylish aesthetics. It boosts portable sound to a new level with its built-in, up-bouncing passive radiators, dual dome tweeters and track-type woofer. The Bounce is capable of delivering high-frequency stereo with precise highs and an expanded soundstage, surrounding listeners with enhanced clarity and depth. The name“Bounce” comes from its up-bouncing passive radiators that visibly bounce and light up in beat to the music. It incorporates a versatile strap that enables users to hold the speaker securely in one hand, hang it on a hook, or place it on a tabletop. With a water and dust resistance IP67 rating and Military Standard 810G durability, this robust speaker's built-in battery lasts up to 30 hours.

The xboom Grab presents an exciting take-anywhere audio experience, pairing powerful sound with a compact, travel-friendly design. Despite its relatively slim size, the Grab manages to pack dual passive radiators positioned on both sides of the speaker for dynamic bass and lively sound. As the name“Grab” suggests, this speaker is perfect to hold in one hand for use on the go. It can be placed in many orientations – standing upright, lying on its side, or securely nestled in the cup holder of a car or camping chair, or even in the water bottle cage of a bicycle. It also comes with versatile straps for securing snugly to the arm or slinging over hooks and handles. With a water and dust resistance IP67 rating and Military Standard 810G durability, the Grab offers up to 20 hours of battery life.

The xboom Stage 301 is designed for those who love transforming any space into a lively stage – hence the name“Stage.” Optimized for busking, karaoke night, or any sort of indoors or outdoors gathering, the speaker effortlessly fills big spaces with powerful sound. This robust model packs a punch with its 6.5-inch woofer and dual 2.5-inch midrange drivers, providing rich, full-bodied audio. The Stage 301 distinctly features a built-in handle for easy carrying and a clever wedge design that allows flexible positioning for various setups – flat on its base, tilted back, or seated atop a tripod. Highly durable, the xboom Stage 301 has an IPX4 water resistance rating as well as a replaceable battery that lasts up to 11 hours, allowing greater flexibility and uninterrupted listening pleasure.

The xboom Buds employ lightweight graphene drivers, which are key to delivering pure, well-balanced sound with rich bass. As thin as paper yet strong as steel, graphene improves durability while supporting LG's Active Noise Canceling technology, providing a more immersive listening experience. Featuring LE Audio Auracast, the Buds enable users to listen to open audio streams in public and permit multiple device connections so that several users can simultaneously enjoy the same audio. Designed for comfort and stability, the ergonomic ear tips adapt to various ear shapes, while the unique ear hook design provides a snug and stable fit on the go. It offers up to 30 hours of listening time with the support of its charging case, as well as IPX4 water resistance that protects against splashing water.

“Working with renowned tech and lifestyle innovator, LG, opens the door to groundbreaking and dynamic experiences that speak to a broader community of music enthusiasts,” said i.“By bringing our cutting-edge technology and distinctive creative visions together with LG xboom, we want to foster an iconic culture where people can explore their passion for music with others on a whole new level.”

“The xboom by i line marks the beginning of a dynamic, collaborative journey for the xboom brand and i, and we are more than thrilled to showcase the first fruits of our partnership at this year's CES,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company's audio business division.“Beginning with the new xboom line, we will continuously aim to elevate every aspect of the listening experience.”

The product will be available in the region in early 2025. To learn more about LG Speakers, please visit: LG Speakers: Home Speakers & Audio Systems | LG UAE ﻿

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS)

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays, and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit .

About i

As a creative artist, tech entrepreneur, and the Founder & CEO of FYI (a Web 3.0 AI messenger) i (William Adams) has been recognized by a CLIO Award, an Emmy Award, nine Grammy Awards, the James C. Morgan Global Humanitarian Award, A TIME 100 Impact Award, the World Economic Forum's Crystal Award, and an Honorary Fellowship by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET). In February 2024 he joined an exclusive group of music artists who have performed at two Super Bowl Halftime Shows (2011-Dallas, 2024-Las Vegas).

He is simultaneously a creative innovation advisor, futurist, multi-platinum Grammy-winning music artist, producer, entertainer, (Coach on“THE VOICE” UK edition for 13 seasons; Host of“THE FYI SHOW” radio program on SiriusXM), and a tech entrepreneur as part of his cross-disciplinary career. He invests in and develops businesses in a range of sectors including the FYI Web 3.0 creativity & productivity tool, automotive, consumer-tech, fashion, food & beverage, software (AI, Natural Language Understanding, Voice Computing) and telecom. Most recently, FYI announced the launch of RAiDiO - an AI-powered radio platform that turns radio into an interactive experience.

About FYI

FYI is the first AI productivity tool built for creatives, by creatives to turbocharge everyone's creative potential. Global music artist, innovator, and entrepreneur, i founded FYI to Focus Your Ideas and revolutionize the way creatives create, collaborate, and monetize content. FYI provides tools to maximize creativity with unique AI personas, file management, project management, enhanced security, and design tools. For details on FYI's groundbreaking creative and communications messenger tools, visit fyi

Editor's Note: If your editorial policy requires you to list i's given legal name it is William Adams. All other names in wikis and previously published stories are wrong. Please provide this information to your Copy-Editing team and request they make a note in internal databases with i's correct legal name.

