Air Wisconsin Announces Strategic Shift Toward Essential Air Service And Charter Operations

APPLETON, Wis., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Wisconsin LLC ("Air Wisconsin"), a regional air carrier and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Harbor Diversified, (OTCMKTS: HRBR) (the "Company"), today announced a strategic realignment to focus on Essential Air Service Program ("EAS") markets, expand its charter operations, and transition its relationship with American Airlines, Inc. ("American Airlines") to a codeshare and interline relationship.

As part of this strategic shift, Air Wisconsin's capacity purchase agreement with American Airlines will conclude in April 2025. The two airlines are transitioning to a codeshare and interline relationship, enabling Air Wisconsin to focus on federally subsidized EAS routes that deliver vital air connectivity to rural and underserved communities. These routes provide critical transportation links for communities that might otherwise lack access to air travel.

Air Wisconsin's fleet of sixty 50-seat CRJ-200 aircraft is well-suited to serve EAS markets, where smaller, efficient aircraft are in high demand. The fleet provides the right capacity and operational flexibility to meet the unique needs of these markets.

Additionally, Air Wisconsin has further diversified its operations with a recent focus on the charter market. Demand for its CRJ-200 aircraft has grown significantly, particularly among NCAA collegiate sports teams. The realignment of major athletic conferences has increased travel distances for teams, both during their regular season and post-season tournaments. Air Wisconsin's fleet is well-equipped to meet the needs of most collegiate teams and other private and group charter customers seeking tailored travel solutions.

Having recently retired all the remaining debt on its aircraft, Air Wisconsin embarks on this new direction with enhanced financial flexibility.

"This strategic shift underscores our adaptability and commitment to delivering reliable, customized air travel solutions where they are most needed," said Robert Binns, President & CEO of Air Wisconsin. "As we diversify into EAS and grow our charter operations, we remain committed to delivering safe, efficient, and quality service to every community and customer we serve."

Air Wisconsin Airlines has been a key player in regional aviation since 1965, operating a fleet of sixty CRJ-200 aircraft.

