Fhlbank San Francisco Names Luis Granados To Affordable Housing Advisory Council

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Six Advisory Council members reappointed to new three-year terms

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Home Loan of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) today announced the appointment of Luis Granados to its Affordable Advisory Council (Advisory Council) and the reappointment of six current members to terms beginning January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2027. Mr. Granados is the chief executive officer at Mission Economic Development Agency (MEDA).

“Collaborating with our members and community stakeholders to find solutions to the affordable housing crisis in our district is central to our mission and purpose,” said Alanna McCargo, president and CEO of FHLBank San Francisco.“Luis Granados is a dedicated advocate and a driving force for affordable housing and economic development in San Francisco, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our Affordable Housing Advisory Council.”

Mr. Granados has worked at MEDA since 1997. Based in San Francisco, MEDA's mission is to advance a national equity movement by building Latino prosperity, community ownership, and civic power. As an affordable housing developer, MEDA now has a portfolio of over 2,500 preserved or produced affordable housing units. In addition to serving as chief executive officer at MEDA, Mr. Granados has served as immediate past board chair for UnidosUS and as a member of several boards, including the National Association of Latino Community Asset Builders, Raza Development Fund, Blue Shield of California Foundation, and on JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s advisory board, and PNC's community advisory council.

“We also sincerely thank Holly and Hilary for taking on leadership roles as well as each of our Advisory Council members for their commitment to tackling complex housing affordability challenges facing our district,” added McCargo.

Reappointed Advisory Council members include:



Holly Benson, president and chief executive officer, Adobe Communities. Ms. Benson has been elected chair of the Advisory Council by its members.

Hilary Lopez, executive director, Housing Authority of the City of Reno. Ms. Lopez has been elected vice chair of the Advisory Council by its members.

Nikki Beasley, executive director, Richmond Neighborhood Housing Services.

Takao Suzuki, director of community economic development, Little Tokyo Service Center.

Andrea Whitsett, executive director, Arizona State University Morrison Institute for Public Policy. Tyrone Roderick Williams, chief executive officer, of Fresno Housing Authority.

FHLBank San Francisco's 15-member Advisory Council provides the Bank with expert advice and makes recommendations on current affordable housing and economic development issues and needs across the Bank's three-state district of Arizona, California, and Nevada. Each year, the chair of the Advisory Council reports on the challenges and opportunities in the three-state district and the ways that members and stakeholders make local communities vibrant, equitable, and resilient.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions - commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions - propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, boost economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable, and resilient and changing lives for the better.

CONTACT: Contact: Tom Flannigan ... (415) 616-2695