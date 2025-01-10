Northern Virginia Association Of Realtors® CEO Ryan Mclaughlin Named To Swanepoel Power 200 For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) CEO Ryan McLaughlin has been named to the prestigious Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200), the definitive ranking of the residential industry's executives and leaders. McLaughlin ranks at #181, marking a notable rise from #197 in last year's rankings.

The annual report is the industry's most respected analysis of the scope, reach, and leadership of real estate executives running the nation's largest companies and organizations. To create the list, the firm T3 Sixty conducts extensive research analyzing company performance metrics, individual biographies, organization charts, and discussions with industry leaders.

"The Swanepoel Power 200 is a reflection of the innovation and leadership shaping the real estate industry, recognizing those who are defining its future," said Jack Miller, president and CEO, T3 Sixty.

McLaughlin's advancement in the rankings reflects his continued dedication to elevating the standards of the real estate industry and contributing to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. "Being named to the Swanepoel Power 200 is an honor that truly belongs to the entire NVAR community," said McLaughlin. "This recognition underscores the collective impact of our members, staff, and leadership team as we strive to shape the future of real estate in Northern Virginia and beyond."

Since 2015, McLaughlin has led NVAR, managing a 32-person team and overseeing the association's Realtor® School and store. Under his leadership, NVAR has solidified its reputation as a forward-thinking association, advocating for policies that strengthen homeownership opportunities. His strategic vision has earned him recognition as a leader who is redefining the role of real estate associations in the 21st century. He currently serves on the boards of directors of Bright MLS and SentriLock. Since 2020, McLaughlin has been included in Virginia Business magazine's annual Virginia 500 – Power List, as one of the state's most powerful and influential leaders.

Before joining NVAR, McLaughlin served as CEO of the Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors® in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. From 2009 to 2015, McLaughlin was an elected member of the Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners, where he held the position of President in his final year.

Along with McLaughlin, three NVAR members, Todd Hetherington (#116), Mark Lowham (#132), and Donny Samson (#140) were also recognized. "I am incredibly proud to see these three outstanding NVAR members recognized on this year's SP 200," said McLaughlin. "Their leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence not only elevate their own organizations but also contribute significantly to the strength and reputation of the Northern Virginia real estate community."

This year's SP 200 includes 126 brokerage leaders, 31 organized real estate leaders, and 31 technology company executives. Rankings also identify 57 women in the highest echelons of residential real estate, up from 54 in 2024.

Visit sp200 for the full list and an overview of each leader.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, NVAR supports its 13,000 members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. .



About the Swanepoel Power 200

Created and published by T3 Sixty, the Swanepoel Power 200 represents hundreds of hours of research, analyzing company performance metrics, individual biographies, and discussions with industry leaders. The rankings offer a definitive look at the scope, reach and leadership of residential real estate executives. The T3 Sixty leadership team ranks leaders, primarily, by four criteria weighted equally: their power within their own company; their reputation and influence among industry peers; their relative power among their industry subgroup (e.g. brokerage, MLS, etc.); and their anticipated impact in the foreseeable future.



About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is a management consultancy in the residential real estate industry with business units in brokerage, technology, mergers, and acquisitions, and organized real estate. The group also provides software and data, extensive research and reports, executive search, and event management services. For more information, visit t360.

SOURCE Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR)

