Phillipa Leseberg Of“His Name Is Eric” To Host Book Signing At Nook & Cranny Books

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Phillipa Leseberg is excited to announce a book signing for her thought-provoking new memoir titled,“His Name is Eric.” The event will include selected readings, a Q&A with Leseber,g and signings of copies of the book on Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. PST at Nook & Cranny located at 324 15th Ave E #101.This deeply moving story chronicles the journey of soulmates Phillipa and Eric, facing the unthinkable: a stage-four cancer diagnosis that upends their lives. At the signing, Leseberg will speak to the book's major themes in correlation with the new year; an ideal time for readers to focus on lifestyle changes around their health and resolutions that can aid them in avoiding being one of two million people who are diagnosed with cancer each year in the United States.“His Name is Eric” is a tribute to resilience, courage and hope when conventional medicine fails to provide the desired results. The book offers an authentic love story while exploring alternative healing paths for cancer. This gripping and deeply personal story follows Phillipa and Eric as they courageously face:- The emotional, physical and mental toll of cancer and the limitations of traditional treatments.- A life-changing decision to explore holistic and alternative healing methods, eventually leading them to a clinic in Mexico offering a functional medicine approach.- An eye-opening exploration of integrative therapies, sparking questions about how we can balance Western medicine with natural alternatives.“His Name is Eric” is more than a memoir-it is a reminder that healing is not one-size-fits-all. Phillipa and Eric's journey will inspire the reader to seek, question and advocate for their own health, empowering them to take control of their wellness story. The book is available in major bookstores and online retailers like Amazon for purchase.Leseberg is a Kiwi-American adventurer, dolphin and whale swimmer, advocate for juicing and organic food and debut author. As her husband battled cancer, she began to journal daily, a practice that was both cathartic and purposeful. Leseberg shares her deeply personal story, inspiring readers to seek, question and advocate for their own health. Leseberg's mission is to bring awareness to what she calls“advanced” methods of healing and to encourage others to take ownership of their health decisions. Phillipa and Eric's story isn't just about loss, it's about resilience, advocacy and the life-changing power of asking“what are my options” when faced with difficult choices. While her journey with Eric may not have ended the way they had hoped, she knows that sharing their story could change someone else's life. If even one person reads her book and chooses to advocate for themselves or their loved ones - to question, to push back, or to explore other options, then she believes every word she wrote has served its purpose.To speak with Leserberg directly or to review the book, contact Minah Thomas at (717) 253-6433.For more information on Phillipa, please visit . For more information on“His Name is Eric” please visit phillipaleseberg/the-book.

