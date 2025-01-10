عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Wealth Management Partners Pty Ltd


1/10/2025 11:01:22 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the Acquisition of Perth, Western Australia-based Wealth Management Partners Pty Ltd (WMP). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

WMP is a financial planning firm specializing in retirement plan risk management for individuals and corporate clients in Western Australia. Steve Beattie, Troy Hartley, Janusz Mazurek, Adrian Whitaker and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Graham Campbell, head of Gallagher's employee benefits and HR consulting operations in Australia.

"WMP's client-focused approach and expertise in retirement planning will enhance our financial wellbeing consulting capabilities in Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Steve, Troy, Janusz, Adrian and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN10012025003732001241ID1109077171


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search