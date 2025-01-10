(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roofing demand accelerates on two fronts: heightened resilience requirements and sophisticated curb appeal preferences. Installations span asphalt, metal, and innovative composites, while logistical complexities create hurdles. Robust financing options and sustainable design trends significantly influence the American roofing market's dynamic evolution. New Delhi, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States roofing is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 43.12 billion by 2033 from US$ 28.18 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period 2025-2033. The United States roofing market presents a dynamic landscape, marked by evolving consumer demands and a wide variety of materials. Flat roofs have gained considerable traction, apparently securing over 34% revenue share across commercial facilities, largely because they simplify maintenance in large-scale constructions and enable the placement of HVAC systems more conveniently. Roof installation services now claim more than 39% of industry revenues, given that property owners are prioritizing proper installation to minimize future repair costs. Meanwhile, residential consumers account for over 38% of total demand, reflecting the robust home-renovation culture in states like Texas, California, and Florida. Across the country, more than 65,000 roofing contractors registered for updated installation guidelines in the first half of 2023. In the same timeframe, GAF reported distributing over 12 million squares of asphalt shingles, and Owens Corning revealed that they introduced at least 15 new product lines to meet specific climate-related challenges. Furthermore, Tamko Building Products indicated shipping more than 260 separate SKUs of roofing materials nationwide. Request Free Sample Copy @ Spray polyurethane has emerged as the dominant material for a wide range of projects in the US roofing market, finding popularity in both commercial and residential sectors. CertainTeed has documented a spike of at least 2,500 requests for product samples related to polyurethane roofing systems throughout 2023. Carlisle SynTec similarly noted a rise of 3,200 commercial orders involving specialized polyurethane membranes. Recent developments also underscore a heightened focus on roofing warranties, with over 20,000 claims tallied by insurers looking to replace or repair weather-damaged roofs since the start of the year. As consumers weigh durability and cost, many are drawn to metal, EPDM, and TPO options for specific applications, though asphalt shingles still remain a common choice for mid-range budgets. In terms of maintenance practices, 18 major metropolitan areas have reported conducting over 9,000 safety inspections on roofing projects in 2023. With top producers such as GAF, Owens Corning, Tamko, CertainTeed, and Carlisle driving product development, demand continues to rise due to steady construction activities and homeowners seeking long-term roof performance. United States Roofing Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 43.12 billion CAGR 4.84% By Type Flat Roof (44.3%) By Material Spray Polyurethane Foam (24.2%) By Service Roof Installation (39.0%) By End Users Residential (38.7%)

Accelerated roofing technology expansions supporting advanced insulation and moisture defenses.

Growing homeowner interest in bold aesthetics shaping material customization choices. Rapid home improvement financing solutions spurring broader roofing replacement investments. Top Trends

High-value composite shingles gaining traction in premium suburban developments nationwide.

Self-adhering membranes finding favor for faster, precision-oriented retrofit projects. Surge in cool-roof coatings sharpening focus on energy savings Top Challenges

Material supply chain volatility restricting timely deliveries for large developments.

Unpredictable weather outcomes disrupting seasonal schedules and maintenance intervals. Inconsistent roofing performance data complicating property owners' buying decisions significantly.

Most of the Consumers in US Prefer Installation of Flat Roofs, Control the Largest Market Share

In 2025, roofing contractors are noticing over 6,800 commercial project bids in the United States roofing market specifically focusing on flat roof applications. This surge is often attributed to the design flexibility flat roofs offer, allowing easier installation of solar arrays and HVAC units without extensive structural modifications. Industry professionals have reported that at least 2,400 facility managers opted for upgraded drainage solutions to counter water pooling on flat surfaces. The number of building codes referencing specialized flat-roof details rose by at least 80 entries across state-level guidelines. Additionally, over 1,200 training seminars were conducted on best practices for membrane application. Flat roofing also accounted for 4,500 new product registrations in professional directories catering to architects, highlighting a significant focus on quality assurance.

Adaptability across climates has further elevated flat roofs in mixed-use developments in the US roofing market. In 2024, roofing associations documented more than 550 inquiries from real estate developers seeking customized flat roof solutions for high-traffic commercial spaces. Although property owners commonly cite cost-efficiency as a motivator, many also value the structural convenience for ongoing maintenance. These roofs can accommodate walkways, mechanical upgrades, and potential expansions with minimal disruption to core operations. By integrating robust insulation layers and specialized coatings, professionals are seeing fewer concerns related to leaks, which remains a primary issue in older flat roof systems. As service demands continue to concentrate on installation, contractors are refining their skill sets to handle increasingly larger projects that require precise installation techniques.

Roof Installation Services Take Lead in Roofing Market

Throughout 2024, roof installation services have witnessed a strong uptick, with over 5,700 new certifications granted to contractors specializing in diverse roofing systems. This renewed focus stems from property owners seeking safer, more reliable installations following a wave of climate-induced roof failures. Professional associations documented at least 1,100 workshops teaching advanced installation techniques involving single-ply membranes, metal panels, and spray polyurethane foam. Inspection bodies, meanwhile, processed more than 4,200 queries from contractors regarding code compliance during installation. On large commercial sites, advanced harness and anchor systems were installed over 3,000 times, reflecting how safety remains a top priority. Roof installation services also reported a jump of at least 760 job postings among major builders offering specialized training.

The emphasis on meticulous onsite workflows in the United States roofing market is altering project timelines. Observational data in 2024 shows more than 820 multi-phase installation plans filed with municipal authorities, aiming to reduce structural risks. This approach often includes detailed pre-installation assessments that track roof deck integrity, insulation compatibility, and flashings. Contractors collaborate with certified inspectors to document each phase to ensure fewer callbacks and warranty disputes. Many installation crews perform thorough daily inspections to photograph surfaces, log seam tests, and confirm that adhesives or fasteners meet specifications. These practices help facilitate a smoother turnover once the job is complete. As more building owners request robust warranties, installers have been employing precise layering and finishing protocols to fulfill increasingly detailed performance requirements.

Residential Consumer Leading the United States Roofing Market For Aesthetic Appeal and Low Maintenance

Among residential consumers, over 2,300 neighborhood associations in the US roofing market recognized a growing preference for roofs that combine aesthetic appeal and low-maintenance characteristics. This trend aligns with the fact that more than 1,200 real estate agents cited a home's roof as a decisive factor for potential buyers. Homeowners have engaged in at least 7,400 consultations to evaluate color palettes and structural alignment for new roof installations. In regions prone to extreme temperatures, ventilation improvements were adopted in at least 600 newly constructed homes. Surveys show that many families value roofing solutions that integrate seamlessly with home exteriors, leading to fewer design conflicts. As a result, asphalt shingles with premium finishes and synthetic tiles have become appealing options.

Practical aspects such as repair costs and warranty coverage remain top considerations in the US roofing market. In 2024, local community forums noted more than 950 discussions centered on identifying roofing solutions with simplified upkeep. This aligns with feedback from homeowners who find it beneficial to minimize periodic repairs and cleaning. Manufacturers that provide easily accessible service instructions have garnered more frequent mentions in consumer reviews. While budgets can vary significantly, the desire for curb appeal continues to unify residential buyers across diverse demographics. With spray polyurethane recognized as a durable material in many climates, its adoption has expanded, though some homeowners still opt for tried-and-tested asphalt shingles. Despite differences in style preferences, the shared focus on functionality clarifies why residential consumers drive a substantial segment of roofing demand.

Spray Polyurethane Applications Dominating Market Thanks to Its Ability to Extend Lifespan and Improve Structural Reinforcement

Spray polyurethane roofing systems saw over 4,200 commercial retrofits in United States roofing market. This material has gained popularity for its capability to provide both insulation and waterproofing in a single application. Industry professionals conducted at least 1,300 field tests on polyurethane membranes to assess performance in high-moisture environments. Meanwhile, roofing contractors took part in 950 certificate programs specifically aimed at spray foam handling. It has been reported that at least 650 building owners requested direct consultations with product engineers to ensure seamless application and curing. Spray polyurethane is also favored for older buildings, where structural reinforcement is critical. With its naturally adhesive quality, it fills gaps and tightens the overall envelope, reducing air infiltration concerns.

Performing well under substantial temperature fluctuations, spray polyurethane has proven especially beneficial in states that experience both scorching summers and frosty winters. In 2024, more than 720 commercial complexes in such climates commissioned thorough roof evaluations testing foam resilience in the US roofing market. The application process, though initially more labor-intensive, often yields longer lifespans that reduce total replacement demands. Some contractors reported an average of 3 fewer site visits over a typical project cycle when using spray foam solutions. In addition, building code officials in numerous municipalities introduced 14 new guidelines to clarify best practices for installing polyurethane layers. Although it may require specific substrate preparation, industry insiders note that the overall finish frequently leads to fewer water intrusion issues, thus bolstering its appeal among property managers.

