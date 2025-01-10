Vertical Flight Society To Hold Transformative Vertical Flight Conference Next Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The longest-running on Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) is coming to Phoenix, Arizona, with Honeywell Aerospace as the top sponsor. (Honeywell conceptual image)

Vertical Flight Society logo

TVF 2025 includes world's longest running eVTOL aircraft and advanced air mobility conference, established in 2014.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Vertical Flight Society (VFS), the world's leading non-profit organization working to advance vertical flight technology, announces that the world's longest running conference on electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will provide comprehensive updates and insights into this exciting new sector of the global aerospace industry.This 12th Annual eVTOL Symposium - being held Feb. 4–6 in Phoenix, Arizona, as part of the Transformative Vertical Flight (TVF) 2025 conference - focuses on the promise, progress and challenges of eVTOL aircraft, with more than 75 speakers from leading aircraft and technology developers, suppliers and government agencies.What sets TVF 2025 apart from other conferences is that it is organized by the technical and business leaders of the vertical flight and advanced air mobility (AAM) industry. VFS members have been at the forefront of helicopter/rotorcraft, powered lift and other VTOL developments for the past 80+ years. TVF 2025 provides an opportunity for engineers, technology leaders, business leaders, scientists, regulators and investors to hear in-depth briefings what's been accomplished and what's on the horizon, and network with the visionaries and technology leaders.TVF 2025 also includes the Society's 12th Biennial Autonomous VTOL Technical Meeting, with two dozen technical paper presentations on the latest theories, breakthroughs and developments in autonomy and uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS). TVF 2025 is preceded on Feb. 3 by its annual Short Course on Electric VTOL Design, which has had a major role in the development of today's eVTOL leaders and workforce, and followed by an open house of Honeywell's flight center with an AAM showcase on Friday, Feb. 7.Overall, TVF 2025 has a packed agenda with more than 100 speakers from industry, academia and government, covering eVTOL, drones, helicopters, advanced rotorcraft and other AAM technologies. Details - including the technical paper presentation schedule, plenary and AAM speakers, the short course, tour and exhibits - are posted at .“In 2014, VFS's first TVF conference was organized and attended by the leading visionaries who created today's AAM industry,” said VFS Executive Director Angelo Collins.“TFV 2025 continues this legacy with an in-depth focus on the latest eVTOL developments and the challenges that remain. VFS has been instrumental in bringing the community together and the TVF conference has been a catalyst for broad research, investment and regulatory support for eVTOL developments for more than a decade.”TVF 2025 features a full day opening plenary session with more than 15 leaders from industry, academia and government addressing developments in both autonomous VTOL and electric VTOL aircraft. Government plenary speakers represent the US Army, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), as well as the Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (invited). Executives and technical leaders from Honeywell, Boeing Vertical Lift, Daedalean, Near Earth Autonomy, GoAERO, Archer Aviation, Beta Technologies, Joby Aviation and Wisk Aero, will also provide insights into their industry-leading developments in autonomous and electric aviation.Over the following two days, the Electric VTOL track includes talks by executives from AAM developers Elroy Air, Jaunt Air Mobility, MagLev Aero, Odys Aviation, Piasecki Aircraft, Pivotal, SkyDrive, Sora Aviation, SURVICE Engineering, Transcend Aero and Unmanned Aerospace, among others. Technology companies include BAE Systems, Bloomy Controls, Dassault Systèmes, Rotor Technologies, Toray Advanced Composites, VerdeGo and many others. Representatives from the FAA will give insights into regulations, standards and research developments, while the US Department of Transportation will give an update on the AAM Interagency Working Group (IWG) and its efforts to develop a national strategy for AAM. The US Air Force's AFWERX innovation unit will provide the latest on the progress to date and future plans for its Agility Prime program to accelerate emerging dual-use AAM capabilities.The Autonomous VTOL track includes presentations and technical papers on research from NASA, the US Army, US Navy and leading research companies, as well as numerous universities around the world. In addition to the“Titans of Autonomy” session of VIP subject matter experts, technical topics include air vehicle design, autonomy and artificial intelligence (AI), simulation and testing, electric propulsion and key challenges.TVF sponsors include Honeywell (Diamond sponsor level); BAE Systems (Platinum); Boeing, Bloomy, Dassault Systèmes, Joby Aviation, Piasecki Aircraft, SkyDrive, Toray Advanced Composites and Unither Bioelectronics (Gold); as well as Pivotal, Phoenix Sky Harbor and Stell Engineering (Silver).VFS has been at the forefront of what it calls the“Electric VTOL Revolution” since 2014 when it held the world's first meeting of the eVTOL community. At the time, the idea of electric VTOL aircraft was greeted with widespread skepticism; since then, growing technical progress, flight demonstrations, government validation and private investment have helped reverse public perception. It is now recognized that the vertical flight market is poised for significant expansion over the next few years as eVTOL aircraft enter service that may be better suited than conventional helicopters for certain missions, such as lower operating costs, lower noise and greater design safety.As of today, the Society has cataloged more than 1,175 different electric VTOL concepts from some 450 companies and innovators on its authoritative World eVTOL Aircraft Directory at . VFS has also published its Electric VTOL News e-newsletter every two weeks since 2016.VFS was founded as the American Helicopter Society in 1943 by the visionaries of the early helicopter industry, who believed that technological cooperation and collaboration were essential to support this new type of aircraft. Today, history is repeating itself, with VFS playing a similar role helping to advance today's revolutionary eVTOL aircraft.VFS has a robust social media presence as @VTOLsociety on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, Vimeo, X.com, YouTube and now Bluesky, and has dedicated @ElectricVTOL channels on Facebook and X.com.

Mike Hirschberg

Vertical Flight Society

+1 703-684-6777

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.