Buchanan Technologies Welcomes John Mccarthy To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies proudly announces the addition of John McCarthy to its Board of Directors. A seasoned executive with over 35 years of leadership experience, McCarthy's extensive track record of driving operational excellence, revenue growth, and strategic transformations across global enterprises will play a pivotal role in Buchanan's growth trajectory.

McCarthy's distinguished career includes serving as President and CEO of Mainline Information Systems, where he directed a team of 450 employees and achieved over $1 billion in annual sales. His tenure as EMC's SVP of Sales, System Engineering, and Professional Services for North America saw him managing $5.6 billion in sales with more than 3,200 employees. He also demonstrated remarkable strategic acumen as President and COO of StorageApps, where he led the company's growth to $50 million in annual sales before facilitating its $350 million acquisition by Hewlett Packard.

“John's depth of experience in scaling organizations, driving innovation, and fostering market leadership makes him an invaluable addition to our board,” said James Buchanan, CEO of Buchanan Technologies.“His vision and expertise align perfectly with Buchanan's mission to deliver cutting-edge IT solutions and elevate our clients' success.

McCarthy's insights as an advisor and board member at companies like Climb Channel Solutions, Nasuni, and Virtual Iron Software further highlight his ability to guide businesses through transformative growth. His presence on Buchanan Technologies' Board will enhance the company's ability to meet strategic objectives and expand its leadership in the IT services sector.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Buchanan Technologies team.” said John McCarthy,“The opportunity to work with a world-class organization that has assembled a diverse and talented workforce is truly inspiring. I am eager to contribute to the dynamic projects and services that our team delivers globally.”

"John will be a great addition to Buchanan and continue to help us expand our presence as a leading Managed Services Provider focused on Infrastructure and Application Services to the mid-market" said Rich Erickson, Managing Director, Lightview Capital.

About Buchanan Technologies

Buchanan Technologies is a leading provider of managed IT services, specializing in delivering innovative technology solutions that drive business growth. With over three decades of experience, Buchanan is committed to empowering organizations with exceptional service and expertise. For more information, visit: .

About Lightview Capital

Lightview Capital is a private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led companies within the business services and tech-enabled services sectors. Lightview partners with portfolio companies to unlock growth and drive value through industry expertise and strategic support. For more information, visit .

