Edge Data Center Industry Research 2025-2029: Projected To Grow By USD 45.1 Billion At A CAGR Of 32.8%

The edge data center market is forecasted to grow by USD 45.10 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period. This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for video streaming services, rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G, and increasing mobile data traffic.

The edge data center market is segmented as below:

By End-user



IT and telecommunication

Manufacturing and automotive

BFSI

Healthcare and life sciences Others

By Component



IT infrastructure

General construction

Power management systems

Cooling systems Others

By Region



North America

APAC

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the implementation of AI in data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the edge data center market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of HPC across enterprises and consolidation of edge data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report covers the following areas:



Edge Data Center Market sizing

Edge Data Center Market forecast Edge Data Center Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading edge data center market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



365 Data Centers

Compass Datacenters LLC

DC BLOX Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Eaton Corp plc

EdgeConneX Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Flexential Corp.

Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Panduit Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Vapor IO Inc. Vertiv Holdings Co.

