عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Net Lease Office Properties Announces Sales Of Five Office Properties Totaling $43 Million


1/10/2025 7:46:25 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

J.P. Morgan Senior Secured Mortgage Repaid in Full

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:
NLOP ) today announced the sale of the following five office properties in November and December for gross proceeds totaling $43.3 million.

Primary
Tenant

Primary
Tenant
Industry

Location

ABR
(at time
of sale)*

($000s)

Gross
Sale
Proceeds
($000s)

Square
Feet

NLOP
Collateral
Pool

Caremark RX,
L.L.C.

Health Care
Services

Chandler, AZ

$1,645

$15,000

183,000

Included

Vacant (formerly
BCBSM, Inc.)

N/A

Eagan, MN

$--

$11,650

227,666

Included

Charter
Communications
Operating, LLC

Cable &
Satellite

Bridgeton,
MO

$820

$7,350

78,080

Included

Merative L.P.

IT Consulting &
Other Services

Hartland,
WI

$669

$6,750

81,082

Cofinity, Inc./
Aetna Life
Insurance Co.

Multi-line
Insurance

Southfield,
MI

$1,833

$2,500

94,453

Included

Total

$4,967

$43,250

664,281

*
Pro forma for any agreed to and signed future rent restructurings.

Net proceeds after closing costs for the collateral pool assets were used to repay approximately $30 million on J.P. Morgan's senior secured mortgage and approximately $5 million on its mezzanine loan, in accordance with terms of those facilities. In conjunction with approximately $23 million of funds from other sources, this resulted in the full repayment of J.P. Morgan's senior secured mortgage and an outstanding balance of approximately $61 million on its mezzanine loan as of December 31, 2024.

Office property sales during the fourth quarter brought total gross proceeds from dispositions completed during 2024 to approximately $364 million, including occupied sales of $319 million at a weighted-average disposition cap rate of approximately 10.5%**.

As of December 31, 2024, NLOP owned 39 office properties, comprising 37 properties in the U.S. and two in Europe.

** Excludes two assets transferred to the mortgagee and the sale of one vacant asset.

Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality office properties primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. Tenants operate across a variety of industries and the vast majority of properties are located in the U.S., with two located in Europe.

Institutional Investors:
 1-212-492-1140
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
 1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)
[email protected]

Press Contact:
 Anna McGrath
1-212-492-1166

SOURCE Net Lease Office Properties

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN10012025003732001241ID1109076499


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search