Al Shira’aa Horse Show off to a Flying Start at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Belgium Riders Dominate the FMBA CSI3* on Day One of the 8th Edition Under the Patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza Al Nahyan



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 09 January 20245 – Today marks the start of the Al Shira’aa Horse Show, which will span the next two weekends at the recently renovated Abu Dhabi Equestrian Centre. The event, which is now in its 8th season, remains a firm favourite of the Middle Eastern season, attracting top international riders and emerging local talent.



Syria’s Layth Ghrayeb got off to a flying start, taking first place in the Majesticq CSI3* 120cm Two-Phase Special with Elite de Ponts, an impressive 11-year-old bay mare who jumped clear in 30.45s to take the €1,500 prize. Second place in a time of 30.88s went to talented young Emirati rider Mabkhout Owaida Alkirbi on Hollywood du Cendre, owned by Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club. Third place went to Khalifa Ali Khalfan Al Jahouri on Tassilli de Kergane, owned by his father, the multidisciplinary equestrian athlete Ali Khalfan Al Jahouri, who jumped clear in 32.41s.



In the UAEERF CSI3* 130cm Two-Phase Special, the young Syrian rider Osama Al Zabibi jumped a beautiful clear and quick round in 27.79s to clinch first place. Iraqi rider Falih Al-Dulaimi finished in 28.51s, whilst Saber Salman Faraj Madah of Bahrain followed in third place in a time of 29.31s.



Arena One’s final class of the day saw the top two spots go to Belgian riders in the FMBA CSI3* 1.45m Two-Phase. Constant van Paesschen, 97th in the FEI World Ranking, went clear in 28.32s, riding Diaz du Thot to secure first place and a €7,050 prize. Talented Celine Schoonbroodt-De Azevedo finished just behind in 28.57s on Deesse des Embruns, a 12-year-old mare that she rode to victory in the CSI4* GP last December in Abu Dhabi. Third place went to seasoned Saudi rider Ramzy Al Duhami, who finished milliseconds behind in 29.00s on the talented H-Secret by Boris.



Over in Arena Two, the show got underway with the CSIYH1* Young Horse classes Presented by Al Shira’aa Farms. In the 6yo division, 22-year-old Emirati rider Mohamed Hamad Ali Al Kirbi clinched the top two places on Isola FFA Z in 29.85s and Onora J in 30.20s respectively. German rider Yassin Al Zbibi followed in third place riding O-Abby VDB in a time of 30.76s.



For the 7yo class, 19-year-old Emirati Abdallah Hamad Ali Al Kirbi finished in first place riding NN Contre Attack MQ in 34.77, and Hicham Gharib jumped into second place aboard Bari-Blue, stopping the clock on 35.77s. Third spot went to Ali Aziznia from Iran riding Nairobi.



On to the Children’s classes, beginning with the CSICh-A Presented by Mandara, which saw Canadian riders take the first two places over the 105cm Special Two Phase. The top spot went to Hamzah Al Mahamid riding Amadeus Z. The 13-year-old rider went lightning-quick, finishing clear in 26.13s. Star Sadeghi, also 13 years old, finished second on her sassy mare Alesi, in a fast, but not fast enough, time of 26.73s. Third place went to Bahraini rider Abdulla Mohamed Nedham on Espoir des Forets in 27.48s.



Saleh Mufrrej Ali Mohamed Alkarbi and Espresso—by name and by nature—clinched the CSIJ-A ADEC Special Two Phase, jumping to victory in 26.74s. 14-year-old Alkarbi started the season in Cairo, Egypt, winning three classes on the 16-year-old KWPN mare with a heart of gold. Fellow Emirati Mabkhout Owaida Alkarbi finished second on Delphine Von Rocherath Z in 26.74s, with Sabri Badenjki representing Syria in third place on Kovinia.



The 3* competition continues until the 12th of January and culminates with the Al Shira’aa Grand Prix on Sunday evening, seeing the top riders battle for a place on the podium and a share of the €105,500 prize purse. The show then resumes on the 16th for another four days of thrilling sport, including the fun CSI4*-W Mother of Nation Costume Class and €164,699 CSI4*-W Longines World Cup Grand Prix.



Photo Caption: Constant van Paesschen, winner of the FMBA CSI3* 1.45cm and Ms Shamsa Saif Alhanaee, Board Member of FBMA.

Credit: Helen Cruden

