Opera To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA ), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today the appearance of Frode Jacobsen, Chief Officer, at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Event Details:

27th Annual Needham Growth (virtual) on January 17th, 2025. The company will present at 8:45 a.m. ET.

A webcast of this presentation will be available on Opera's investor relations website.

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use the Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on their mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995, and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA".

opera . Learn more about Opera at

href="" rel="nofollow" oper .

