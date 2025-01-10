Five Star Franchising Brands Named 2025 Top Franchises By Franchise Business Review

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Five Star Bath Solutions , a leader in the bath transformation and home remodeling industry, was also previously recognized by FBR after being named a Top Franchise for Veterans in 2024 and a Top Low-Cost Franchise in 2023.

"Being named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review is a direct reflection of how the Card My Yard and Five Star Bath Solutions teams have adapted and evolved to meet the needs of their franchise owners each year," said Scott Abbott, CEO and co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "This distinction solidifies Five Star's position as one of the best franchising platforms in the world. Our team works hard building straightforward operational systems and training programs to equip franchise owners for success, and with two brands being mentioned as top franchises, it shows that our hard work is paying off."

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises .



Card My Yard and Five Star Bath Solutions were among more than 350 franchise brands, representing over 34,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Card My Yard and Five Star Bath Solutions' franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that owner satisfaction among the 2025 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners averages 30% higher than other franchise brands," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to providing unbiased data to prospective franchise buyers to help them identify the best franchise opportunities based on actual feedback and experiences from current owners. Each of the award winners on this year's list of the Top 200 Franchises received stellar ratings from their franchisees in the areas crucial to success in operating a franchise, including training & support, leadership, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity."

The complete list of Franchise Business Review's 200 Top Franchises is available here: .

For more information on Five Star Franchising and its portfolio of brands, visit fivestarfranchising .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,500 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values - Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) - ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in the industry. The company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America four times, ranking #157 in 2024. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in on home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising .

About Card My Yard

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Card My Yard is the leader in the rapidly growing celebratory yard greetings industry, boasting over 500 locations across 46 states. Committed to spreading joy within communities and collaborating with local organizations to commemorate special occasions, Card My Yard is dedicated to making every moment memorable. Leveraging a purpose-built, proprietary technology platform, the company ensures a seamless customer ordering experience while empowering franchisees to efficiently manage their businesses. Card My Yard has been consistently recognized as a top franchise by Franchise Business Review and Entrepreneur, including a No. 4 ranking on Entrepreneur's list of Top New & Emerging Franchises in 2022. For further details, visit .



About Five Star Bath Solutions

Five Star Bath Solutions is the premier bath transformation franchise in the home remodeling industry. The company, named to the highly competitive Entrepreneur Franchise 500 in 2024, designs and builds dream bathrooms through expertise and trust providing affordable transformations and beautiful solutions. Part of the Five Star Franchising portfolio of home service brands since 2014, Five Star Bath Solutions is one of the fastest-growing bath remodeling franchises in the world with more than 200 franchise locations. Five Star Bath Solutions was also recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the U.S. and Canada by Entrepreneur in 2024 and named a Top Low-Cost Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. For more information, visit fivestarbathsolutions . To learn about franchising with Five Star Bath Solutions, visit bathsolutionsfranchising .

