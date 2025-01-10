Azerbaijan Expands Bicycle Paths Up To 100 Km With Micromobility Services
In Azerbaijan, 35 km of bicycle paths have been created on 31
streets and avenues, with plans to increase this to about 100 km in
stages.
Azernews reports, this was stated by Anar
Rzayev, Chairman of the Management Board of the Azerbaijan Land
Transport Agency (AYNA), at a press conference discussing the
measures implemented in the transport sector in 2024 and plans for
2025.
He stated that legislation in the field of micromobility has
been improved, with the inclusion of concepts like small electric
vehicles and their operators, as well as enhanced control measures
in this area.
He also noted that 300 parking points have been identified, with
relevant markings completed at over 100 locations.
"25 bicycle sections have been installed at traffic lights."
The number of micromobility vehicles rented by operators in Baku
is approximately 4,760 units. Of these, 77% are small electric
vehicles (scooters), 18% are bicycles, and 5% are electric
bicycles.
From September to December, micromobility operators received
850,944 orders, covering a total of 2,244,302 km.
On August 24, 2024, the Apar bicycle rental service and mobile
application were launched. To date, about 215,800 km have been
covered through this service, and 70 bicycle parking points have
been established. The number of users of the Apar service has
reached 46,000, the chairman noted.
