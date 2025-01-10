Azerbaijan Expands Bicycle Paths Up To 100 Km With Micromobility Services

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In Azerbaijan, 35 km of bicycle paths have been created on 31 streets and avenues, with plans to increase this to about 100 km in stages.

Azernews reports, this was stated by Anar Rzayev, Chairman of the Management Board of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), at a press discussing the measures implemented in the sector in 2024 and plans for 2025.

He stated that legislation in the field of micromobility has been improved, with the inclusion of concepts like small electric vehicles and their operators, as well as enhanced control measures in this area.

He also noted that 300 parking points have been identified, with relevant markings completed at over 100 locations.

"25 bicycle sections have been installed at traffic lights."

The number of micromobility vehicles rented by operators in Baku is approximately 4,760 units. Of these, 77% are small electric vehicles (scooters), 18% are bicycles, and 5% are electric bicycles.

From September to December, micromobility operators received 850,944 orders, covering a total of 2,244,302 km.

On August 24, 2024, the Apar bicycle rental service and mobile application were launched. To date, about 215,800 km have been covered through this service, and 70 bicycle parking points have been established. The number of users of the Apar service has reached 46,000, the chairman noted.