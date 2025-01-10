Excelfore Collaborates With Microsoft To Drive Over-The-Air Updates Through Generative AI

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fremont, CA, January 2, 2025 - Excelfore, a leading provider of automotive data management solutions, announces its development of an agent built with Microsoft Copilot Studio for initiating over-the-air (OTA) update campaigns in automotive and related applications.



The process of sending upgrades or fixes in software to programmable devices in automobiles is typically organized into campaigns. A campaign will typically define a number of key considerations, including exactly what software will be sent, what device type that software

should be installed in, which vehicle or vehicles are to have their devices updated, over what period of time the updates should take place, etc. Creating such campaigns involves many steps and can be time-consuming. Using a common language chat interface can improve efficiency in automotive product lifecycle management.



According to Shrikant Acharya, Chief Technical Officer of Excelfore,“We see reductions in work-time requirements as well as improved accuracy in campaign construction. This new agent prompts administrative users with questions in a familiar and user-friendly chat interface, constructing campaigns in a fraction of the time while ensuring that important questions are not neglected.” He continued, adding,“Our team has worked with Microsoft, using Microsoft Copilot Studio to organize and train the AI interface to admirably fit the needs of our application.”



Dayan Rodriguez, corporate vice president, of manufacturing & mobility at Microsoft, noted,“Our collaboration with Excelfore is an excellent example of how we can accelerate innovation and growth in the automotive industry through technologies like Microsoft Copilot Studio. They're applying our AI-based technology to a very practical use-case in the automotive space, to simplify and streamline a complex process, while retaining control over the process flow to ensure confidence with the results.”



The OTA campaign solution built with Copilot Studio will be showcased in the Microsoft suite at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 7-10.



To see agent-driven OTA campaign generation at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, January 7-10, email: ....



About Excelfore: Excelfore, a pioneer in automotive data management solutions, provides innovative software platforms for connected vehicles. With a focus on scalability, security, and interoperability, Excelfore enables seamless integration of advanced technologies in the

automotive ecosystem. From data management to over-the-air updates, Excelfore solutions empower automakers and Tier-1 suppliers to deliver cutting-edge connected vehicle experiences.



Contacts:

Readers: For information about eSync from Excelfore, visit:

Media: Excelfore media contact: ... Excelfore is a trademark of Excelfore Corporation

Company :-Excelfore

User :- Excelfore

Email :...

Phone :-+15108682500

Url :-

Other articles by Microsoft