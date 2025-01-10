PBD Strengthens India’S Unity, Global Influence, Say Delegates On Final Day Of Convention

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The third and final day of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Bhubaneswar is witnessing enthusiastic participation from delegates around the world on Friday.

One of the delegates, Maitri Joshi from Addis Ababa, expressed her pride in being part of the event.

She remarked,“It is a matter of great honour for the entire Indian diaspora to be invited to this event, where we come together from different corners of the world. PBD offers a for us to share our experiences and cultures. Through this event, we aim to guide the world towards a unified direction. By bringing Indians together, this initiative strengthens not only India's unity but also its global influence."

"For us, this is more than just an event; it is a celebration of our shared heritage and aspirations,” she added.

Thashidaran Tharmar, a delegate from Malaysia and the fourth generation of his family to have settled there, said that this initiative is truly a noble cause.

He said,“This initiative unites Indians from all over the world at a specific venue, which this year is the culturally rich state of Odisha. I am immensely proud to be here and call myself an Indian. The Government of India has done a commendable job in organising this event in Odisha, providing us with an opportunity to explore the state's culture, heritage, and business prospects."

“For the Indian diaspora, this convention instils a profound sense of belonging. Regardless of how many generations have passed in their adopted countries, this gathering reminds us of our roots. This is my first Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, and I am honoured to be here, representing my country and contributing to its growth.”

The event, organised to celebrate the contribution of the Indian diaspora, provided a platform for cultural exchange, discussions on global challenges, and opportunities to strengthen India's ties with its overseas communities.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated every year on January 9 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's return to India from South Africa in 1915.

The 18th edition of the convention began on Wednesday in Bhubaneswar with the inauguration of the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Over the past three days, the event has hosted around 5,000 delegates from various countries. Plenary sessions addressed key global and domestic issues, offering insights into areas like economic cooperation, technology, and cultural preservation.

The convention reached its peak on Thursday with the formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Janata Maidan. In his address, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of the Indian diaspora in shaping the nation's future and fostering global harmony.