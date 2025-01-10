Bitget Introduces P2P Withdrawal Limits

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 10th, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 platform, to better comply with the platform's rules and regulations, as well as local authorities' requirements, has implemented withdrawal limits for all P2P users. These limits are designed to provide users with clear boundaries for purchasing cryptocurrency with fiat and selling cryptocurrency for fiat on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

The withdrawal limits are categorized for both regular users and merchants. Each user is allotted specific buying and selling limits depending on the time period. For daily transactions, the buying limit is set at 3,000,000, with no specified limit for selling. Weekly, the buying limit extends to 30,000,000, and similarly, there is no defined cap for selling. The same limits apply for monthly transactions, allowing users to purchase up to 30,000,000 while selling remains unrestricted.

Merchants on the platform are subject to the same limits as users. Daily buying limits are capped at 3,000,000, while weekly and monthly buying limits reach 30,000,000. Selling limits, however, remain unlimited across all time frames for merchants as well.

The daily limits apply from 0:00 to 24:00 (UTC+8), while weekly limits reset every Monday at 0:00 and run until Sunday at 24:00 (UTC+8). Monthly limits are calculated on a rolling 30-day basis from the beginning of the calendar year. This update ensures compliance with applicable regulations while maintaining a seamless and secure trading environment for all Bitget P2P users.

For more details on P2P Withdrawal Limit, please visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA, and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of the Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, users can visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact:

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to their Terms of Use .