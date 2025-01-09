The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Trevor S. Nichols, DMD, MS As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dr. Trevor S. Nichols, DMD, MS, World-Renowned Orthodontic Expert, Announces Launch of Nichols Orthodontics and Aesthetics Dr. Trevor S. Nichols, DMD, MS, a board-certified orthodontist and globally recognized icon for excellence in orthodontics, is proud to announce the launch of Nichols Orthodontics and Aesthetics. This premier private practice specializes in early intervention orthodontics and aesthetic procedures, offering transformative care for patients with malocclusion or dentofacial deformities. As a pioneer in the field, Dr. Nichols combines cutting-edge with personalized treatments to improve both oral health and confidence, ensuring exceptional results for every patient.

Dr. Nichols's reputation extends far beyond Arizona; he is celebrated worldwide as a key opinion leader and educator for

ORMCO, the Damon Bracket System, SPARK Aligners, DEXIS Imaging, and Crest Oral-B. In addition, he teaches orthodontic residents at programs across the United States, sharing his innovative techniques and inspiring the next generation of orthodontic professionals. His expertise in these leading technologies underscores his commitment to advancing the field of orthodontics and delivering unparalleled patient care. An Exceptional Academic Foundation Dr. Nichols's expertise in orthodontics is backed by a robust academic foundation. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science as Valedictorian from Arizona State University and later completed his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD), Master of Science in Orthodontics, and certifications in orthodontics and dental public health at A.T. Still University in Arizona. His dedication to excellence led to board certification in orthodontics by the American Board of Orthodontics.

A Leader in Education and Innovation Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Nichols is a highly sought-after educator and thought leader in orthodontics. He has shared his innovative techniques with orthodontists across the globe and has been featured in professional publications, such as Orthotown, where he discussed the art of hard- and soft-tissue sculpting after orthodontic treatment. As a faculty member at DSO University, Dr. Nichols contributes to the advancement of orthodontic education. His teaching extends to orthodontic residency programs nationwide, where he equips young orthodontists with the knowledge and skills to excel in their careers.

Dr. Nichols's contributions to orthodontics include the creation of the Nichols Smile Score, a groundbreaking approach to assessing and enhancing facial aesthetics through personalized orthodontic care. A Commitment to Community and Care An active member of the American Dental Association (ADA) and the American Association of Orthodontists, Dr. Nichols also dedicates his time to serving underserved populations through Community of Smiles Outreach, a nonprofit organization providing comprehensive dental services. Rooted in Family and Community Dr. Nichols and his wife of 15 years, Alyssa, reside in Queen Creek, Arizona, with their four sons. Their family values and strong sense of community inspire his patient-focused approach to orthodontic care, blending genuine compassion with cutting-edge expertise.

Looking Ahead Dr. Nichols is committed to expanding Nichols Orthodontics and Aesthetics, providing innovative treatments while maintaining the highest standards of care. With his unique combination of expertise, vision, and passion for excellence, Dr. Nichols continues to shape the future of orthodontics and aesthetics.

For more information about Dr. Nichols and the services offered at Nichols Orthodontics and Aesthetics, visit .

