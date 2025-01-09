Myriad Genetics Signs Agreement With Nationally Renowned Sports Broadcaster Hannah Storm To Promote The Importance Of Knowing Family Cancer History

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc . (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced an agreement with Hannah Storm , a nationally renowned sports broadcaster, who recently revealed her battle with breast cancer.

Under the agreement, Storm will act as an ambassador for the Myriad Genetics Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Program featuring the MyRisk® with RiskScore® Hereditary Cancer Test , the first and industry-leading hereditary cancer test and polygenic risk prediction test for all ancestries. She will promote the importance of collecting a detailed family health history for cancer and understanding the associated cancer risks.

“Knowing your risk for breast cancer helps you and your provider come up with the game plan for prevention and treatment,” said Storm.“I'm a mother of three daughters, so another very important aspect of genetic testing for me is understanding what I could potentially be passing along to them. This information can help their clinicians determine if they would benefit from early detection tools like ultrasounds and MRIs. For me, additional screening made all the difference in catching my cancer at an early stage.”

“I didn't realize that it was really important to understand what kind of cancers were on both sides of your family. My father died of cancer, but it never occurred to me that because he had cancer that I might have an elevated risk of having cancer,” she continued.

Storm is a longtime SportsCenter anchor and NBC sports anchor, and host of the podcast“NBA DNA with Hannah Storm.” Her world changed in January 2024, when she was diagnosed with stage zero Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS). A routine mammogram detected something suspicious, prompting an ultrasound, which led to a biopsy that revealed DCIS.

“We commend Hannah for raising awareness about the importance of knowing one's family health history, as a survey suggests nearly half of women may not know their family health history1,” said Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO, Myriad Genetics.“Working with someone of Hannah's caliber and reach can encourage more women to engage in conversations about their family's health history and consider potential preventive steps in consultation with their healthcare providers.”

Storm will share content about the importance of knowing family health history on her social media platforms. She plans to share a number of posts about how to have conversations with your family about hereditary cancers, the importance of knowing both sides of your family health history and what questions to ask.

About MyRisk ® Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore ®

MyRisk with RiskScore evaluates 48 genes associated with hereditary cancer risk to identify genetic changes associated with an increased cancer risk for 11 different cancers. When combined with family history and other clinical factors such as breast density, MyRisk with RiskScore provides eligible patients with a five-year and remaining lifetime breast cancer risk assessment individualized to them.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit .

