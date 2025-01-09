Crunch Fitness To Open Doors To Those Affected By The Los Angeles Wildfires
Gyms are open to the community to charge phones, use wifi and take showers
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2025
/PRNewswire/ -- With the wildfires continuing to devastate Los Angeles, Crunch fitness is providing a place for the community to charge their phones, use the wifi and take a shower, regardless of whether you are a member.
Crunch Fitness locations in Los Angeles and the surrounding area that are welcoming the community are listed below. For your closest location, please
Bakersfield
Burbank
Cerritos
Chatsworth
Corona
Downtown Long Beach
La Mirada
Lakewood
Lancaster
Long Beach
Monrovia
Moreno Valley
North Riverside
Northridge
Norwalk
Palmdale
San Dimas
Santa Clarita
Simi Valley
Van Nuys
Please continue to be safe and remain alert to evacuation orders in your area. We look forward to welcoming you to Crunch.
About Crunch Fitness
Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3 million members with over 480 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.
