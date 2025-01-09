Crunch Fitness To Open Doors To Those Affected By The Los Angeles Wildfires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Gyms are open to the community to charge phones, use wifi and take showers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2025

/PRNewswire/ -- With the wildfires continuing to devastate Los Angeles, Crunch is providing a place for the community to charge their phones, use the wifi and take a shower, regardless of whether you are a member.

Crunch Fitness locations in Los Angeles and the surrounding area that are welcoming the community are listed below. For your closest location, please

Bakersfield

Burbank

Cerritos

Chatsworth

Corona

Downtown Long Beach

La Mirada

Lakewood

Lancaster

Long Beach

Monrovia

Moreno Valley

North Riverside

Northridge

Norwalk

Palmdale

San Dimas

Santa Clarita

Simi Valley

Van Nuys

Please continue to be safe and remain alert to evacuation orders in your area. We look forward to welcoming you to Crunch.

