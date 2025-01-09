Nepal Court Orders Bail For Politician Accused Of Fraud

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Kathmandu: A Nepal court on Thursday granted bail to a former deputy premier once seen as a rising star after months in custody on fraud charges that his supporters say are motivated.

Rabi Lamichhane, 50, faces charges of fraud and organised crime related to the alleged embezzlement of funds from a cooperative prior to his entry into politics, a case that has garnered national attention.

"The court has ordered bail of 6.5 million rupees ($47,300) for Rabi Lamichhane," Suraj Adhikari, information officer at the Kaski District Court, told AFP.

Lamichhane, who rejects the charges, was arrested in October, triggering several protests by his supporters.

"The malice and vengeance of the two major ruling parties was clear in their ill-intent of amplifying the discredited charge of cooperatives fraud against Rabi Lamichhane," said lawmaker Swarnim Wagle of Lamichhane's opposition Rastriya Swatantra Party.

"They wanted to dent his popularity and weaken the new political movement that RSP is. We are hopeful that he is a step closer to seeing justice eventually prevails," Wagle said.

Lamichhane is well known for his career as a television host in the Himalayan republic, making his name as an anti-corruption crusader through aggressive interviews with public officials.

He shot to political power in November 2022 with RSP, tapping into widespread discontent at Nepal's elderly political leadership, becoming the deputy premier and interior minister.

But he was sacked in January 2023, after Nepal's top court barred him from office for failing to regain citizenship after giving up his US passport.

He was suspended as a lawmaker in December.