LATICRETE Acquires Majority Stake In Fuma-Bautec To Drive Innovation And Growth In Profile & Trim Offerings

Collaboration Between Leading Brands to Advance Global Profiles & Engineered Systems

LATICRETE , a of globally proven solutions for the building industry, has acquired a majority stake in fuma-Bautec , one of the leading German profile manufacturers. Since April 2023, fuma-Bautec was the exclusive profile supplier of LATICRETE for the United States and Canada markets. The takes the established relationship between the two companies to the next level, expanding capabilities in developing profiles

and engineered systems worldwide.

The partnership with fuma-Bautec builds on the LATICRETE legacy of manufacturing products of the highest quality for tile and stone installation systems, with now the capability to deliver aluminum and stainless-steel profiles with industry-leading precision in every region. Consistent color and finishing embolden the LATICRETE product roster while also dovetailing with the brand's innovative color matching to grouts and sealants. The acquisition further underscores the LATICRETE objective of delivering the most comprehensive installation systems with a leading warranty.

"We are excited to welcome fuma-Bautec to the LATICRETE family," said Patrick Millot, CEO of LATICRETE. "Their exceptional brand reputation and product innovation align perfectly with our mission to deliver premium solutions globally. With this partnership, LATICRETE is now the only player that can offer a full portfolio of premium solutions worldwide for tile and stone installation systems. We are eager to partner with existing and new customers in every region to accelerate growth with them in every channel."

With LATICRETE acquiring a majority stake in fuma-Bautec, the remaining shares will be retained by the fuma-Bautec CEO Michael Demeter. As part of the LATICRETE Group, fuma-Bautec will continue to operate and expand under Demeter's leadership while maintaining its strong brand identity and commitment to innovation.

Globally, LATICRETE and fuma-Bautec will leverage their combined strengths to accelerate development and drive market leadership in every region.

"My team and I are very pleased to write the next chapter of our company with LATICRETE," said Demeter. "We share the same values, both companies being a global family business and offering premium and innovative solutions in tile and stone installation systems. The synergies between our companies are tremendous, and as a shareholder and CEO of our new joint venture, I am confident fuma-Bautec with LATICRETE will be recognized as a worldwide player in profiles and engineered systems."

For more information, visit .

About LATICRETE

LATICRETE is a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry. LATICRETE offers a broad range of products and systems covering tile & stone installation and care, masonry installation and care, resinous and decorative floor finishes, concrete construction chemicals, and concrete restoration and care including the SUPERCAP® System. For over 65 years, LATICRETE has been committed to research and development of innovative installation products, building a reputation for superior quality, performance and customer service. LATICRETE methods, materials, and technology have been field and laboratory proven by Architects, Engineers, Contractors and Owners. Offering an array of low VOC and sustainable products, LATICRETE® products contribute to LEED certification, exceed commercial/residential VOC building requirements, and are backed by the most comprehensive warranties in the industry. For more information, visit laticrete .

About fuma-Bautec

fuma-Bautec is a leading manufacturer of tile profiles and accessories. With a commitment to premium quality and sustainability, fuma-Bautec offers more than 4,800 different products and cutting-edge technology for a wide range of tiling applications. Founded more than 20 years ago in Ludinghausen, Germany, fuma-Bautec is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and contributing to the development of modern infrastructure. Whether for residential, commercial, or industrial projects, fuma-Bautec is the trusted partner for reliable, cost-effective and future-oriented profile solutions.

