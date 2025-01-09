Rapid Rise Of Synthetic Biology Fuels Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Boom Across Biopharma And Genomics

The market will grow due to factors such as the rising need for eco-friendly and sustainable processes, expanding applications in biotechnology and healthcare, growing demand for synthetic DNA, technological advancements in DNA synthesis, and rising use of DNA-based data storage solutions.



The enzymatic DNA synthesis market plays a crucial role in the healthcare sector, particularly in the development of targeted therapies, diagnostics, and vaccines, including mRNA vaccines.? Biotechnology companies are increasingly utilizing synthetic DNA for advancements in personalized medicine, particularly in areas such as CAR-T cell therapy and gene editing. The enzymatic DNA synthesis approach facilitates rapid production, enabling prompt responses to emerging health threats. In June 2024, Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., a recognized partner in complex DNA synthesis, announced the commercial availability of its Ansa Clonal DNA and Ansa DNA Fragments. Notably, Ansa is the only company capable of synthesizing complete, contiguous DNA oligonucleotides up to 600 base pairs in length without the need for assembly, providing products as sequence-perfect clonal DNA or sequence-verified linear double-stranded DNA fragments.

By service, the oligonucleotide synthesis segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global enzymatic DNA synthesis market in 2024 owing to the high demand for oligonucleotides in various research and diagnostic applications, including PCR, qPCR, and next-generation sequencing (NGS), where they serve as essential primers and probes. For instance, Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., the reliable partner for complicated DNA synthesis, said today that it is growing its early access program for its services in May 2024. More clients worldwide will benefit from the company's cutting-edge enzymatic DNA synthesis technology, which will spur innovation in life science research, healthcare, and other synthetic DNA-powered industries. Additionally, the gene synthesis segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of synthetic genes for applications in synthetic biology, genetic engineering, and therapeutic development, particularly in personalized medicine and gene therapy.

By application, the synthetic biology segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global enzymatic DNA synthesis market in 2024 owing to the increasing applications of synthetic biology in industrial biotechnology, agricultural genomics, and healthcare. For instance, in August 2024, Molecular Assemblies, Inc., a pioneer in the field of enzymatic DNA synthesis, announced key milestones for therapeutic DNA target accuracy and technology automation for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) project called NOW (Nucleic Acids On-Demand Worldwide). Under the direction of GE HealthCare's Technology and Innovation Center (previously GE Research), a multidisciplinary team is working on this ambitious initiative that aims to make it possible to produce DNA-based vaccinations and treatments anywhere in the globe in a matter of days. Additionally, the vaccine development segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its critical role in the rapid design and production of DNA-based vaccines, including mRNA and plasmid DNA vaccines.

By end-user, the Biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global enzymatic DNA synthesis market in 2024 owing to the extensive use of synthetic DNA in drug discovery, genetic research, and biologics production. For instance, in April 2024, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is developing the industry-leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, and Prozomix, a UK-based biotech business specializing in the discovery and production of innovative biocatalysts, announced a new collaboration. Ginkgo and Prozomix are working together to expand the manufacturing of next-generation enzyme plates for the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). This partnership intends to take advantage of Prozomix's established enzyme libraries and extensive experience in the production of enzyme plates, as well as Ginkgo's Enzyme Services and industry-leading AI/ML models. Additionally, the contract research organizations segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing outsourcing trend in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, where CROs play a key role in providing DNA synthesis services for preclinical and clinical research.

The North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the established presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, significant investments in genetic research and synthetic biology, and strong support from government initiatives and funding for genomics and DNA synthesis innovations. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid expansion of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, increasing government support for life sciences research, and growing investments in synthetic biology and gene therapy.

