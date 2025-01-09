Jet Linx Achieves 200 Million Miles And Accelerated Growth In Record Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jet Linx reached the 200-million-mile mark following a record-breaking December that saw more than 8,700 flight hours and 1.6 million miles flown during the peak holiday season. This accomplishment underscores a significant leap in growth, as Jet Linx first hit 100 million miles flown in 2019-a milestone that took 20 years to achieve. In just five years, Jet Linx has matched that figure, showcasing both the scalability of its unique business model and its dedication to operational excellence.

Jet Linx doubles miles flown in just five years, reaches 200 million mile mark amidst accelerated growth.

"This extraordinary milestone exemplifies the balance we've maintained between accelerated growth and uncompromising safety," said Brent Wouters, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "Our sophisticated Safety Management System (SMS) is the foundation of every mile we fly, and our local service model ensures our clients receive the personalized care that distinguishes Jet Linx in private aviation. As we reflect on 25 years of success, we remain steadfast in our commitment to safety, service, and growth."

The achievement of 200 million miles-equivalent to 840 trips to the moon-coincides with a year of innovation and growth for Jet Linx. The Company recently introduced guaranteed, complimentary Wifi on all Super Midsize and Heavy Jet flights, further modernized its fleet with newer, larger aircraft, and achieved a 30% average savings on fuel compared to standard retail prices, providing Jet Linx Aircraft Owners with significant cost savings.

Throughout its history, Jet Linx has maintained an impeccable safety record, reinforced by prestigious distinctions such as the ARGUS Platinum Elite Safety Rating, IS-BAO Stage 3 Certification and the WYVERN Wingman PRO Standard. These accolades, held by fewer than one percent of operators worldwide, reflect Jet Linx's investment in rigorous safety protocols, state-of-the-art training, and its proprietary Safety Management System.

Jet Linx's local service model-offering private terminals in over 20 cities nationwide-remains a cornerstone of its success. By pairing the personalized care of local operations with the resources of a nationwide fleet, Jet Linx delivers a seamless private aviation experience.

After celebrating 25 years of operational excellence, the Company looks ahead to 2025 with ambitious plans for continued growth and innovation. "We've come a long way since our founding in 1999, but the journey is far from over," Wouters added. "Our focus on modernizing our fleet, elevating client experiences, and expanding our reach to ensure that the next 25 years will be just as remarkable."

