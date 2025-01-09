LETSCOIN (LTSC) SECURES 3 BILLION METRIC TONNES OF REGISTERED CARBON OFFSETS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"On 1st January 2025 Letscoin secured an Irrevocable Carbon Credit Purchase Agreement for 3 billion metric tonnes of voluntary carbon offsets with Bluegrace Bolivia S.R.L using LTSC in favour of USDT for payment. This transaction represents a significant milestone in sales and purchase placement involving the digitalisation mechanism of a complementary stable coin. We achieved this groundbreaking transaction through a secure carbon credit preservation and exchange program using tokenization which was launched in June 2024 in Indonesia and November 2024 in Malaysia respectively.

Letscoin is leading the way in the international voluntary carbon credit sector and plans to be the globally preferred digitalized payment mechanism utilising KTX as the tokenization system by the 3rd quarter of 2025.

The carbon offsets produced by Bluegrace Energy Bolivia CDM are aligned with Chapter 6 of the Paris Agreement 2015 and are fully verified"

The Executive Chairman of Letscoin (LTSC), Mr. Jean Bilala added, "This is a significant step forward for Letscoin and the validation of the system as a complimentary cryptocurrency in favour of USDT. We minted a total of 50 billion Letscoin with 30 billion LTSC allocated for the carbon emissions voluntary offset stable coin payment system and 20 billion LTSC are available on the open market. The success of this transaction proves the quality and stability of Letscoin (LTSC) and the importance of a complementary market exchange backed with physical fiat, with the addition of a verified voluntary carbon credit offset, is a game changer."

Letscoin confirmed they have commitment under NCNDA from major airlines, oil and gas extraction operations, shipping, banking and other related companies actively participating in a voluntary and responsible carbon offset program. Globally, Letscoin (LTSC) has confirmed that over 300 major companies have enrolled.

Just one example is Pantheon Resources PLC. Vice President of Operations & Engineering, Michael Duncan who shares a few words about his Pantheon's support of Letscoin.

