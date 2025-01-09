The market will rise as a result of factors including the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, rising government initiatives and awareness, technological advancements in diagnostic tools, the shift to personalized medicine, and an increase in clinical trials and research activities.



In July 2023, ALZpath, a prominent U.S.-based company specializing in Alzheimer's diagnostic solutions, secured substantial funding from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) to expedite the clinical launch of ALZpathDx, an innovative laboratory-developed test. This advancement underscores a significant driver in the Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics Market: the increasing investment in innovative, non-invasive diagnostic technologies.

ALZpathDx employs a novel blood-based biomarker to detect Alzheimer's disease with unprecedented accuracy, thereby simplifying the detection process and minimizing reliance on more costly and invasive methods such as PET scans or cerebrospinal fluid analysis. This breakthrough aligns with the growing demand for accessible and cost-effective diagnostic tools, while ADDF's support emphasizes the rising importance of early detection solutions in decelerating disease progression and enhancing patient outcomes, thereby propelling market growth.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, significant investment in research and development, increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, and strong presence of key market players involved in diagnostics innovations.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about early diagnosis, and expanding access to advanced diagnostic technologies in emerging economies such as China and India.

By type, the diagnosis segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for early and accurate detection, coupled with advancements in diagnostic technologies like blood-based biomarkers and neuroimaging techniques.

For instance, Lantheus announced in February 2023 that it had acquired Cerveau Technologies, a business that specialized in the development of imaging agents for clinical trials and research related to Alzheimer's disease. As more Alzheimer's medicines are developed, this purchase will support Lantheus' growth plan and offer the opportunity to use MK-6240, an F-18 labeled PET imaging agent that targets tau tangles in Alzheimer's disease, as a critical clinical tool to assist patient care.

By diagnostic technique, the imaging techniques segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the widespread use of PET and MRI scans in detecting brain changes associated with Alzheimer's, providing detailed and reliable diagnostic results.

For instance, in June 2023, the FDA approved Roche's cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which is expected to facilitate prompt diagnosis and therapy choices for Alzheimer's patients. The assay quantifies tau and beta-amyloid proteins, two indicators of the pathophysiology of Alzheimer's disease in people 55 years of age and above. Additionally, the biomarkers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising focus on non-invasive and cost-effective diagnostic methods, with significant research and development in blood-based and cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers for early-stage detection of Alzheimer's.

By end-user, the academic and research institutes segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the the increased research activities focused on understanding the pathology of Alzheimer's and developing novel diagnostic solutions.

For instance, Quest Diagnostics released the AD-Detect Test in July 2023. This is a novel blood-based biomarker test that consumers in the United States can purchase. Through the use of this novel test, people can determine their risk of Alzheimer's by measuring their levels of beta-amyloid protein, a vital indicator of the disease. Additionally, the hospitals segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing integration of advanced diagnostic tools, such as imaging and biomarker tests, in hospital settings for routine screening and early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

