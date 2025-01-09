High Peaks Solutions Introduces Summit Guidetm, An AI-Powered Tool That Improves Productivity And Makes Third-Party Risk Assessments Faster And More Insightful
BLUE ASH, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- High Peaks Solutions (HPS) has introduced SummIT GuideTM
, an easy-to-use AI-powered tool that improves staff productivity while making third-party risk assessments faster and more insightful.
Third-party risk assessments have traditionally been long, drawn-out processes that monopolize the time of highly paid staff while frustrating those waiting for the analysis to be completed. Using the power of AI, SummIT GuideTM analyzes third-party provided documentation in seconds and provides insights and recommendations on how effectively risk is managed and mitigated by the third party. The insights and recommendations are seamlessly integrated into the SummIT Third-Party Risk Management module in a simple and straightforward way to boost the productivity of the risk analyst.
In addition to driving staff productivity and improving the risk assessment process, SummIT GuideTM
also shortens the risk assessment timeline, allowing companies to accept, onboard, and get to work with their third-party sooner.
"SummIT GuideTM
is classic innovation – a faster, better and more efficient product that is in lockstep with HPS's mission to simplify the unnecessarily complex," said HPS Founder and CEO Joe Robinson. "Assessing third-party risk is critical for companies in all industries. SummIT GuideTM
improves the process dramatically."
SummIT GuideTM is designed to fit seamlessly into HPS's SummIT Platform, an automated platform that redefines and simplifies the management of complex governance, risk and compliance programs.
About High Peaks Solutions
High Peaks Solutions helps companies simplify and improve the evaluation and reporting of their governance, risk and compliance (GRC) efforts. HPS's SummIT Platform is a purpose-built, innovative, automated platform that redefines and simplifies the management of complex GRC programs. The HPS Consulting Services Team helps clients assess and simplify their enterprise strategies, build execution plans and report out to senior management and Board of Directors. HPS works with companies across multiple industries, from banks and manufacturers to quick-serve restaurants and transportation providers.
