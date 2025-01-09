It's PM Narendra Modi! Surprise Guest In Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath's Podcast Unveiled

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha and host of the popular podcast "People by WTF," has generated buzz with two minute trailer his upcoming episode – the guest (correctly guessed!!) is Prime Narendra Modi.“People with The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi | Ep 6 Trailer” Kamath captioned his tweet.



This appearance marks PM Modi's debut in the podcast format, having previously hosted "Mann Ki Baat" and participated in various television interviews.

In a teaser clip shared on January 8, 2025, Nikhil Kamath reminisces about a past encounter with a prominent figure, hinting at their previous meeting during a startup conference in Bengaluru.



The distinctive laughter heard at the end of the promo has led many to believe that the guest is none other than PM Modi, creating excitement among listeners eager for this potential first-ever podcast appearance by the Prime Minister.

Nikhil Kamath and PM Narendra Modi in 'People by WTF"

In the video, Kamath recalls, "A few years ago, you came to Bengaluru to meet entrepreneurs from the startup community. Your last meeting of the night was with us. If you remember, I was asking you questions even then."