Cypris Welcomes Chris Staymates As Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypris, a leading AI-powered research for teams, is excited to announce the appointment of Chris Staymates as Chief Officer (CTO), previously the Chief Innovation Officer at Stax. This strategic addition underscores Cypris' commitment to building upon its strong foundation and accelerating product innovation for its rapidly growing customer base.

Chris brings over 20 years of experience building and scaling technical teams to drive transformative business results. His leadership has propelled companies to achieve nine-figure revenues and unicorn valuations. Most recently, Chris served as Chief Innovation Officer and CTO at Stax, a payments technology firm, where he played a pivotal role in growing the company's revenue to over $150M. By spearheading the development of a proprietary integrated payments platform, he positioned Stax as a formidable competitor to incumbents like Stripe and Adyen. During his tenure, he expanded the product and engineering teams from 8 to over 120 professionals while achieving profitability.

Chris' career is marked by groundbreaking achievements. From launching the largest social media data ingestion system to creating first-of-their-kind machine learning products, his innovations have made true impact across industries. Notably, he introduced transformative capabilities like the HitStick, SuperSim, and downloadable content for the EA Sports' Madden NFL franchise and has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology to deliver real results.

"It's been said that the output of a company is the vector sum of the people within it. With every hire, our goal is to bring in individuals who can significantly push the boundaries of that output. In addition to his commercial and innovation mindset, Chris brings exceptional expertise in scaling engineering processes, upgrading development quality, and elevating hiring practices-capabilities that will undoubtedly extend what we can achieve as a business," said Steve Hafif, CEO of Cypris.

"I'm excited to join Cypris as CTO and to be part of the team that's pushing the R&D space forward," said Chris. "This appointment builds upon my experience creating innovative and scalable technology-led products for growing businesses, and I'm confident that Cypris is well-positioned to deliver meaningful impact for our customers."

Cypris launched in 2021 with a mission to revolutionize the R&D sector. The platform centralizes over 500 million live data points-including patents, research papers, market news, and company profiles-into an intuitive Innovation Dashboard powered by proprietary AI technology. Cypris helps R&D and innovation teams answer critical questions, develop go-to-market strategies, assess competition, and identify licensing opportunities-all while saving valuable time and resources.

