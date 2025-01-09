Baptist Health International And Cayman Islands Health Services Authority Join Forces To Transform Healthcare In The Caribbean

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "BHI and CIHSA have a longstanding relationship built on mutual respect and a commitment to advancing healthcare standards," said Lizzette Yearwood, CEO of CIHSA. "This MOU underscores our shared dedication to advancing continuous improvement and innovation in healthcare delivery, as well as to expanding collaborative opportunities that benefit both our organizations and the broader community."

Dr. Rogelio E. Ribas, Corporate Vice President of Baptist International, added that "BHI is honored to formalize our partnership with CIHSA through this MOU, which marks a significant milestone in our collaborative journey towards advancing healthcare excellence in the Caribbean. We look forward to working closely with CIHSA to achieve our mutual goals of enhancing patient care and fostering professional development."

Baptist Health International is recognized globally for its expertise in healthcare management, education, and research. Through partnerships like the one with CIHSA, BHI aims to share knowledge, promote best practices, and contribute to the overall improvement of healthcare outcomes in the region.

The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority operates as the premier healthcare provider in the Cayman Islands, offering comprehensive services including 24-hour accident and emergency care, maternity services, dialysis, and specialized diagnostic services. Accredited by the Joint Commission International, CIHSA is committed to delivering world-class healthcare to the community.

About Baptist Health International

Baptist Health International is one of the largest hospital-based international programs in the United States, with more than 13,000 international patient visits at Baptist Health facilities from the Florida Keys to Palm Beach County. Baptist Health International is dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality services for international physicians and their patients, including hospital admissions, outpatient medical exams, medical second opinions and physician consultations, as well as concierge services. For more information, please visit . For more information on Baptist Health International's collaborations and advisory services, please visit /international-healthcare-professionals/international-collaborations or email [email protected]

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 27,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. The organization includes Baptist Health Medical Group, Baptist Health Quality Network and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Cayman Islands Health Services Authority:

The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) is a Joint Commission International (JCI) Accredited organization and the premier healthcare provider in the Cayman Islands. The George Town Hospital is a 127-bed facility and offers 24-hour accident and emergency services, ambulance services, an urgent care clinic, full maternity services and NICU, haemodialysis, a full-service outpatient pharmacy and several diagnostic and specialist services. We provide access to care across Grand Cayman through our four district health centres and outpatient clinics are located at Smith Road Medical Centre & Bay Town House. In the Sister Islands the Faith Hospital, an 18-bed facility in Cayman Brac serves their residents as well as a clinic in Little Cayman. The HSA is a statutory authority operating under the Ministry of Health & Wellness. For more information on the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority, visit

