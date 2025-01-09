HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE WITH ACQUISITION OF BYRNES AGENCY, INCORPORATED IN CONNECTICUT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Hub International Limited

(Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Byrnes Agency, Incorporated (Byrnes Agency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Dayville & Norwich, Connecticut, Byrnes Agency is one of the largest privately-owned insurance agencies in Eastern Connecticut, offering comprehensive insurance solutions for individuals and businesses.

The Byrnes Agency team will join Hub New England. Byrnes Agency will be referred to as Byrnes Agency, a Hub International company.

"The Byrnes Agency boasts a spectacular reputation in the region, and we look forward to this exciting partnership," said Shawn McLaughlin, President & CEO of Hub New England. "The addition of the Byrnes Agency will give our Connecticut clients the strength of a national broker, while maintaining the presence and feel of a local relationship."

"It was critical that we joined an organization where our hard-working and talented team could continue to grow their careers and where our clients could see expanded offerings," said Jay Byrnes. "We feel strongly that we have found the right partner."

Philo Smith served as financial advisor to Byrnes Agency.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its industry and product expertise.

For

more

information

on

the

Hub

M&A experience,

visit

WeAreHub .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica

Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED