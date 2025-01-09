IACMI Celebrates Decade Of Innovation, Economic Growth And Strengthening U.S. Advanced Manufacturing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For 10 years, IACMI has played a pivotal role in America's reindustrialization, aiming to secure its position as a global leader in innovation and workforce development. Reshoring initiatives have been key to bolstering U.S. economic and national security. Through multiple national workforce programs sponsored by DOE and the Department of Defense (DoD), IACMI has been inspiring, educating, and training a skilled workforce to help address the projected 4.6 million open manufacturing jobs in the coming decade.



IACMI's impact for economic growth has been clear in four primary ways:

Public-Private Collaborations

– convening more than 170 members and 4,500 professionals from industry, academia, and federal labs to tackle the composites industry's toughest challenges in automotive, aerospace, wind, infrastructure and the circular economy



Technical Innovation

– connecting 90+ of its members to conduct 60+ industry-led R&D projects that helped commercialize dozens of products, advance the Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of numerous technologies, and create hundreds of design, engineering, and manufacturing jobs





Workforce Development – catalyzing IACMI , ACE , and METAL programs to enable





100+ internships with industry collaboration, resulting in 100 percent placement in industry jobs or higher education





18,300+ STEM outreach engagements





12,400+ trained online across 50 states in CNC machining





5,100+ trained in-person in composites, CNC, metrology, and metallurgy



40 machine tool training centers in 14 states

Leveraging Resources – providing open access to over $400M in scale up facilities across 8 states has led to an additional $220M+ for companies, universities, national labs, and workforce initiatives



"For 10 years, IACMI has harnessed the power of public-private partnerships to improve products, processes, and people's lives through composites innovation and workforce solutions that secure America as a global leader in advanced manufacturing," said Chad Duty, Chief Executive Officer for IACMI. "With steadfast investment and support from industry and government partners, notably DOE and DoD, IACMI has empowered domestic manufacturers to accelerate design and commercialization, fostering a more reliable, secure, and competitive U.S. economy."



Since 2015, IACMI, the DOE, and state economic development organizations have invested in a shared infrastructure that collectively delivers a breadth and scale of open-access advanced composites manufacturing R&D capabilities that stand unmatched in the U.S. These facility and infrastructure investments have been led by IACMI's core innovation partners in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee. Today, these capabilities uniquely position IACMI to build on past achievements, de-risk future research, and accelerate onshoring efforts in the United States.

Examples of state-of-the-art scale-up facilities include:



Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)



Carbon Fiber Technology Facility (CFTF) at ORNL



Fibers and Composites Manufacturing Facility (FCMF) at University of Tennessee, Knoxville



Laboratory for Systems Integrity and Reliability (LASIR) at Vanderbilt University



The Composites Laboratory at the University of Dayton Research Institute



The Composites Manufacturing & Simulation Center (CMSC) at Purdue University



The IACMI Scale-Up Research Facility (SuRF) in Detroit, Michigan



The Composites Manufacturing Education and Technology Facility (CoMET) at National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)



IACMI has leveraged these facilities to undertake transformational R&D, in nation-critical industries including energy, transportation, aerospace, and infrastructure & construction. An IACMI-sponsored project team helped Volkswagen of America redesign and validate a composite liftgate for SUVs, reducing the weight by 35 percent and lowering its recurring cost by 9 percent compared with steel. Technological advances from this research are now being used across multiple VW platforms, including the new VW ID Buzz EV. The scaling, manufacture and testing of novel thermoplastic wind turbine blades that are recyclable and lower in cost has also been demonstrated. Further research in automating finishing processes for wind blades aims to reshore wind manufacturing jobs. Simulation and modeling work to develop a virtual twin for additive manufacturing is revolutionizing the production of tooling.



IACMI has become an "ecosystem of innovation" and has discovered an effective formula that works: Technical Innovation + Workforce Development = Economic Growth. As the first DOE institute to receive renewed funding in 2023, and with DoD investments expanding proven programs, IACMI is committed to building on these successes. Over the next few years, IACMI and its partners will leverage their full-scale facilities and equipment and significantly expand programs. In this next chapter, IACMI will advance its purpose to convene, connect, and catalyze the U.S. composites community by attracting startups and small enterprises while creating opportunities with large enterprises, national labs, and universities.



About IACMI – The Composites Institute

IACMI – The Composites Institute ® is a 170-plus member community of industry, universities, national laboratories, and government agencies working together to accelerate the development and adoption of advanced composites and innovative manufacturing technologies. Our collaborative work through public-private partnerships drives domestic production capacity, strengthens U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, and elevates domestic job creation. IACMI is managed by the Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation (CCS), a not-for-profit organization established by The University of Tennessee Research Foundation. A Manufacturing USA institute, IACMI is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office, U.S. Department of Defense Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) Program from the Innovation Capability and Modernization (ICAM) office , as well as key state and industry partners. Visit Iacmi.



