Dental Implants Market Size To Accumulate Around USD 9.71 Billion By 2032 Driven By Innovations In Implantology And Rising Global Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Dental Implants is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% through 2032, fueled by advancements in 3D printing, CAD/CAM technology, and the growing preference for minimally invasive dental solutions. Pune, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to SNS Insider, The Dental Implants Market was valued at USD 4.71 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.71 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.38% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Market Overview The global dental implants market is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for effective tooth replacement solutions and aesthetic dental procedures. Increased oral health consciousness among consumers combined with the usage of sophisticated implant material and design forms have become catalysts that have increased growth in the market. The utilization of metal-free materials and computerized design under CAD/CAM facilities has allowed the development of innovative products, offering extensive opportunities for customers at all levels and preferences. Increased adoption of 3D printing and CAD/CAM will also be positive for mass manufacturing, lowering product costs and their availability worldwide. A high rise in the geriatric population and the prevalence of dental conditions further accelerate market growth. However, the costlier procedures for dental implants, along with the limited reimbursement policies in several regions may prove to be a challenge. However, the developments over the past few years, combined with improvement in investment in research and development, are expected to fuel the activity in this market space and create an avenue for participants in the market.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.71 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 9.71 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.38% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Technological Advancements and Rising Demand for Aesthetic Tooth Restoration Drive the Global Dental Implants Market Growth

Segment Analysis

By Material

Titanium-based implants account for the largest market share, which is around 92% of the 2023 market size. This is attributed to its good biocompatibility and durable strength, it also easily bonds with the jawbones it is made from titanium, it is light in weight, and corrodes. The success rate of having titanium implants installed has cemented them to be the benchmark standard in the industry.

Zirconium implants are anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period due to their superiority in aesthetics and biocompatibility. Because it looks more natural like a natural tooth and has less chance of causing staining, more and more patients will be interested in the use of zirconium implants. The segment, because of the rising demand for aesthetically superior dental solutions, will have vast growth prospects throughout the forecast period.

By Design

In 2023, tapered implants held the largest market share of around 65%. They are more appropriate due to the better primary stability achieved with the tapered design, especially in cases where bone density is low. These tapered implants also allow easier placement in regions where there is less bone volume.

Parallel-walled implants are the fastest-growing design segment. They are placed with a straightforward procedure and great precision, thus suitable for patients with healthy bone structures. The design reduces the risk of misalignment during insertion, which means that the treatment outcomes will be improved. With an increasing number of patients seeking predictable and efficient procedures, the adoption of parallel-walled implants is expected to gain momentum.

Dental Implants Market Segmentation:

By Material



Titanium

Zirconium Others

By Design



Tapered Implants Parallel Walled Implants

By Type



Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants Transosteal Implants

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated the dental implants market, accounting for the largest share because of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high dental care expenditure, and extensive adoption of new implant technologies. The United States is the primary country in the region, where the key players have a significant presence and high awareness of dental aesthetics.

Europe comes next but with robust contributions from countries such as Germany and Italy. It follows well-developed dental care systems besides ever-increasing demands for aesthetic treatments.

The fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated during the forecast period. Growth has been driven by an increase in disposable incomes, improving awareness about oral health, and better health infrastructure. In the Asia-Pacific region, countries like China and India are also prominent. This is because of a huge patient base and increased adoption of dental implants.

New Developments



Plasmapp (Nov 2024): Developed ACTILINK, a treatment device that enhances implant success and healing. The surfaces of implants are activated before placement, thus greatly reducing the duration of treatment.

Yndetech srl (Sept 2024): Acquired the Russell AMPro Lab Sieve Station for the Lecce plant to maximize the production of cobalt-chromium and titanium implants.

Nobel Biocare (Aug 2024): Launched Xeal and TiUltra surfaces, which have been designed to promote soft tissue integration and bone healing.

Straumann Group (July 2024): Presented a new portfolio of custom implants for aesthetic and functional applications

Zimmer Biomet (May 2024): Launches Trabecular Metal Dental Implant offering excellent osseointegration Dentsply Sirona (Feb 2024): Dentsply Sirona expands the Astra Tech Implant System EV for precision and effectiveness in implant placement

Conclusion

Dental implants market is rising rapidly with the advent of technology, more emphasis on cosmetic dental care, and increased oral health awareness. Significant advancements in materials and design are transforming the industry's face to cater to the varied needs of patients as well as practitioners. As demand continues to rise across the globe, the market players would look to tap into the latest trends, diversify their portfolios, and bring in innovation for competitive advantage. The future for the dental implants market is bright with prospects set to be taken forward in more regions.





