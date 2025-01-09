Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Set To Witness Significant Expansion By 2034 Delveinsight Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading companies such as Hope Biosciences, Abivax, Mesoblast, Pfizer, are driving advancements in Rheumatoid Arthritis treatments to enhance patient care.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Rheumatoid Arthritis Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Rheumatoid Arthritis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Rheumatoid Arthritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Rheumatoid Arthritis, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Rheumatoid Arthritis symptoms and their impact on patients' quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Rheumatoid Arthritis.

To Know in detail about the Rheumatoid Arthritis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Forecast Report

Some of the key insights of Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report:

. The total diagnosed prevalent cases of rheumatoid arthritis in the 7MM were estimated to be around 4.2M in 2023, with projections for an increase during the study period.

. The US accounted for the highest prevalent cases of rheumatoid arthritis in 2023, with approximately 1.43M diagnosed cases.

. Among the EU4 and the UK, the diagnosed prevalent cases of rheumatoid arthritis were highest in Germany, while the lowest number of cases was in France in 2023.

. In the US, the total age-specific prevalent cases of rheumatoid arthritis were highest in the 55-64 years age group in 2023.

. In the US, the total prevalent cases of rheumatoid arthritis were approximately 1.43M in 2023.

. Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis cases, followed by the UK, in 2023.

. In the US, there were nearly 420K patients on targeted therapies for rheumatoid arthritis in 2023, and these cases are expected to rise during the forecast period.

. According to DelveInsight's analysis, moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis cases accounted for approximately 900.5K in the US in 2023.

. The total rheumatoid arthritis market size in the 7MM was estimated to be around USD 29B in 2023.

. In September 2024, Celltrion announced that the FDA has approved a Phase 3 clinical trial for its Remicade biosimilar, Zymfentra (CT-P13 SC), aimed at treating rheumatoid arthritis.

. In July 2024, SetPoint Medical revealed positive topline results from its RESET-RA clinical study, which evaluates the SetPoint System for adults with moderate-to-severe RA who are incomplete responders or intolerant to biologic or targeted synthetic DMARDs.

. In March 2024, SetPoint Medical announced that it received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for its neuroimmune modulation platform targeting individuals with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), facilitating enhanced communication with the FDA and prioritized regulatory review.

. In March 2024, the FDA approved TYENNE® (tocilizumab-aazg), the first biosimilar to ACTEMRA® (tocilizumab), for intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) use. TYENNE is indicated for adults with moderately to severely active RA unresponsive to DMARDs, adults with giant cell arteritis, and patients aged two and older with active juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

. Emerging therapies for rheumatoid arthritis include Rabeximod, Imvotamab, peresolimab, nipocalimab, TAS5315, LY3871801, and others.

. Key companies involved in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis include R-Pharm, Taisho Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Aclaris Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Cyxone, Gilead Sciences, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Istesso, Applied Molecular Transport, Horizon Therapeutics, Genosco (Oscotec), Hope Biosciences, Abivax, Mesoblast, Pfizer, Akros Pharma/Japan Tobacco, Pfizer/Philogen, AbbVie, Pfizer, and SynAct Pharma.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Overview:

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes inflammation, progressive joint damage, and pain, often starting in the smaller joints and advancing to larger ones. The condition occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own healthy cells, though the exact causes remain unclear. RA is more prevalent in women, with approximately 75% of those affected being female. The disease typically develops between the ages of 30 and 50.

Get a Free sample for the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Rheumatoid Arthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Prevalent cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis

. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis

. Gender-specific Prevalent cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis

. Age-specific Prevalent cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis

. Severity-specific Prevalent cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis

. Patients on targeted therapies of Rheumatoid Arthritis

. Line-Wise Treated Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Rheumatoid Arthritis epidemiology trends @ Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology Forecast

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Rheumatoid Arthritis drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Rheumatoid Arthritis treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Rheumatoid Arthritis drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Rheumatoid Arthritis pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Rheumatoid Arthritis treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Outlook:

The rheumatoid arthritis market is poised for transformation in the coming years, driven by advancements in research and development, increased healthcare spending, and an evolving therapeutic landscape. Despite the availability of only a few approved therapies that effectively slow disease progression, ongoing innovation has spurred a robust pipeline of potential treatments. These include monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, and other novel approaches that aim to address the significant unmet needs in rheumatoid arthritis management.

While the market has witnessed the introduction of biosimilars following the patent expiration of HUMIRA, one of the top-selling rheumatoid arthritis drugs, the need for affordable and effective therapies remains critical. Companies are increasingly focusing on developing new treatment strategies that target specific mechanisms of disease, such as macrophage inhibition and CD cell depletion. Promising candidates like Rabeximod (Cyxone) and Imvotamab (IGM Biosciences) are in Phase II and Ib trials, reflecting ongoing efforts to bring innovative options to patients.

However, challenges persist as many pipeline products remain in early or mid-stage trials, and late-stage failures due to unmet efficacy endpoints highlight the complexity of developing effective therapies for rheumatoid arthritis. As the market continues to evolve, strategic pricing policies and a profound understanding of patient needs will play a crucial role in achieving a strong product-market fit and driving growth in the rheumatoid arthritis treatment landscape.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Drivers:

. The increasing global prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, especially among the aging population, is driving demand for effective therapies to manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

. The development of biologics, monoclonal antibodies, and small molecule therapies has expanded treatment options, offering better disease control and creating growth opportunities in the market.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Barriers:

. The high price of biologics and targeted therapies limits accessibility, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, posing a significant challenge to market growth.

. Many late-stage clinical trials fail to meet efficacy endpoints, delaying the introduction of novel treatments and reducing investor confidence in new drug development.

Scope of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report:

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Rheumatoid Arthritis Companies: R-Pharm, Taisho Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Aclaris Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Cyxone, Gilead Sciences, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Istesso, Applied Molecular Transport, Horizon Therapeutics, Genosco (Oscotec), Hope Biosciences, Abivax, Mesoblast, Pfizer, Akros Pharma/Japan Tobacco, Pfizer/Philogen, AbbVie, Pfizer, SynAct Pharma, and others.

. Key Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapies: Rabeximod, Imvotamab, peresolimab, nipocalimab, TAS5315, LY3871801, and others.

. Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Rheumatoid Arthritis currently marketed, and Rheumatoid Arthritis emerging therapies

. Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Dynamics: Rheumatoid Arthritis market drivers and Rheumatoid Arthritis market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Rheumatoid Arthritis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Rheumatoid Arthritis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Rheumatoid Arthritis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents:

1. Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Rheumatoid Arthritis

3. SWOT analysis of Rheumatoid Arthritis

4. Rheumatoid Arthritis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Rheumatoid Arthritis Disease Background and Overview

7. Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Rheumatoid Arthritis

9. Rheumatoid Arthritis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Rheumatoid Arthritis Unmet Needs

11. Rheumatoid Arthritis Emerging Therapies

12. Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Drivers

16. Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Barriers

17. Rheumatoid Arthritis Appendix

18. Rheumatoid Arthritis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Report:

Osteoarthritis Market:

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market:

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market:

Psoriatic Arthritis Market:

Gout Market:

About DelveInsight:

DelveInsight is a premier healthcare business consultant and market research firm, specializing in life sciences. We empower pharmaceutical companies with comprehensive end-to-end solutions designed to enhance performance and drive growth.

Our expert healthcare consulting services offer in-depth market analysis, helping businesses accelerate growth and navigate challenges with actionable, results-driven strategies.

Jatin Vimal

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

+1 469-945-7679

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.