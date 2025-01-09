SAIL Strengthens Structures At Maha Kumbh Mela With 45,000 Tonnes Of Steel

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Public sector giant Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has supplied approximately 45,000 tonnes of steel for the of various structures at the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 which will be held in Prayagraj.

The steel supplied by the company includes chequered plates, hot strip mill plates, mild steel plates, angles and joists, according to a statement issued by the Maharatna company on Thursday.

The steel supplied by SAIL will play a crucial role in supporting the construction of various temporary structures essential for the smooth and successful conduct of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. These include pontoon bridges, passages, temporary steel bridges, substations and flyovers. Major customers for this steel supply include the Public Works Department (PWD), Uttar Pradesh State Bridges Corporation, the Electricity Board and their suppliers.

Earlier also, SAIL had supplied steel during the Maha Kumbh Mela of 2013, demonstrating the company's consistent support for the revered public event, the statement said.

"SAIL is proud to contribute steel for such a large-scale event which is also a symbol of the nation's rich cultural heritage. The company remains committed to contributing to national projects that enhance the country's infrastructure and promote its cultural and social well-being," the statement added.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will begin on January 13 at Prayagraj and conclude with the Royal Bath (Shahi Snan) on February 26, the day of the Mahashivratri.

It is believed that people attain salvation by bathing at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati. The first bath will take place on Paush Purnima, with Naga Sadhus being the first to take the Royal Bath as they are considered Commanders of the Hindu religion.

Prayagraj has undergone a major makeover ahead of the biggest congregation of the followers of Sanatan Dharma. More than 200 roads have been constructed and upgraded, ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of devotees likely to attend the grand spiritual gathering. The roads have been beautified by placing over 3 lakh plants and 1 lakh horticultural samplings, enhancing their visual appeal.