Biden administration takes significant step towards Syria

(MENAFN) The Biden administration has taken a significant step towards Syria by easing sanctions on certain activities for six months. This move, aimed at facilitating essential services such as electricity, water, and sanitation, reflects Washington’s evolving approach to Syria's landscape, which has been shaped by recent changes in the country's leadership following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad's by Islamist forces in late 2023. The U.S. Treasury Department announced the easing of sanctions in a statement, underscoring that the decision was made to ensure that sanctions do not hinder essential government functions across Syria. This is the third move by the Biden administration towards engagement with Syria, following a visit to Damascus by U.S. officials in December 2023, where Barbara Leaf, the Assistant Secretary of State for Middle Eastern Affairs, met with the newly established Syrian leadership. Additionally, Washington reversed its decision to offer a $10 million reward for the capture of Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Shara, acknowledging his role as a "practical man."



Experts believe this decision aligns with U.S. strategic interests in the region. Stephen Heideman, a Middle East expert at the Brookings Institution, explained that economic recovery is crucial for the stability of the new Syrian government. While the U.S. has refrained from fully lifting sanctions due to the complexity of the legislative process, the easing of restrictions through a general license offers a practical compromise. The future of this policy under a potential Trump administration remains uncertain. Heideman suggested that while Trump may seek to withdraw from Syria, supporting economic recovery could be seen as a low-risk, low-cost way for the U.S. to retain influence in the country. Similarly, Ambassador Frederick Hof noted that the Biden administration is cautiously linking Syria’s economic recovery with efforts to press the new government to ensure minority protection and inclusive governance, particularly to counter the influence of Iran.



The shifting U.S. stance towards Syria highlights ongoing diplomatic challenges as the country navigates its post-Assad era and as regional powers, including Turkey, adjust their strategies accordingly.

