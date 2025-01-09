Omnix Pioneers AI Monetization Service to Drive Purposeful AI Adoption in the Middle East

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, UAE – January 8, 2025 – Omnix, a leader in digital transformation and innovative technology solutions, today announced the launch of its AI Monetization consultation service for the Middle East market. This cutting-edge offering will enable organizations to harness artificial intelligence (AI) to align with their business objectives, improve processes, and maximize returns. The AI Monetization service is designed to help businesses shift from experimentation to differentiation by creating impactful AI solutions.

The AI Monetization consultation service offers a structured, results-oriented framework to support businesses at any stage of their AI journey. From aligning adoption strategies with organizational visions to creating actionable AI roadmaps, driving change management, and evaluating ROI, the service ensures sustainable growth and long-term success.

Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International says, “AI Monetization is a game plan for businesses ready to leverage AI as a true competitive advantage. With this offering, we are enabling organizations to transition from testing AI’s capabilities to embedding it as a core driver of innovation, efficiency, and enhanced user experiences.”

As the Middle East’s AI adoption matures, the need for strategic implementation and measurable outcomes has never been greater. Omnix’s AI Monetization service addresses these needs with a methodical 5-stage approach to ensure AI initiatives deliver tangible value:

1. Prescriptive Roadmap: Defines clear initiatives, highlights specific problems or opportunities, identifies AI use cases, and quantifies value creation.

2. Organizational Alignment: Engages business users through extensive interviews and ensures buy-in across IT and digital teams achieve full stakeholder alignment.

3. Fit-for-Purpose AI: Evaluates and selects the most effective AI technologies to address defined challenges or opportunities.

4. Value Realization: Conducts cost-benefit analyses, identifies value levers, and prioritizes initiatives to enable leadership to make informed decisions.

5. Execution Support: Oversees implementation to ensure optimal value realization, monitors progress, adjusts strategies as needed, and manages ethical and regulatory risks.

Omnix is prioritizing key industries poised for transformative AI applications, including large enterprises, government organizations, manufacturing, finance and insurance, and healthcare businesses. These sectors already showcase successful AI applications, such as computer vision, predictive analytics, virtual assistants, safety monitoring, quality control, and fraud prevention, highlighting the potential for this offering from Omnix.

“AI adoption is set to surge from 2025 onwards, and businesses need a reliable framework to ensure sustainable growth. This service is designed to guide organizations toward impactful implementation, enabling them to unlock AI’s full potential and future-proof their operations,” concluded Walid Gomaa.





