Shark Tank India Season 4: Bengaluru Entrepreneur Takes A Jibe At 'Make In India' Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Shark Tank India Season 4: Bengaluru entrepreneur Aman Rai, who cracked ₹1 crore deal on the show, is making headlines after facing trouble while applying for factory license. The IIT Delhi graduate, who sealed a deal for Aroleap in Shark Tank India, questioned the effectiveness of the government's 'Make in India' initiative.

Taking to social X, he expressed frustration over the difficulties and costs he faced while trying to secure a factory license for his business. He said that he came across a vendor who demanded ₹70,000 as“out-of-pocket expenses" to provide him with the necessary license.

| Viral video | Elephant goes berserk during Puthiyangadi festival in Kerala 'Dark side of Make in India'

The post states, "Taking help from a vendor who said 'out-of-pocket expenses' in the department will be ~INR 70K!!! (IYKYK). So much for "Make in India" & "Ease of doing business"?" This experience made him question government's commitment to making business operations easier. This post amassed over 7 crore views and 7.4 thousand likes.

| Happy feet: Kid shakes a leg to 'Stree 2' item song, leaves netizens in awe

Dismissing the vendor's demand, he decided to take things in his hands and applied for the process himself, bypassed the vendor. He was astonished to find out that he will be hit with another obstacle and even higher demand to secure a license. In another post he shared,“Dark side of Make in India! Went and filed for the license directly. Being asked for 1L as bribe to get the license now!”

Social media reaction

Social media strongly reacted to the issue while some spoke urged him to fight against the corrupt system while others said that this is the reality.

One user called the tedious process of obtaining a licence a nightmare while sharing his experience,“This is nothing, I'm in the process of getting a GMP FDA manufacturing license for chemical APIs and it's a nightmare, the amount of bribes and contacts needed to get it, it feels like I'm doing something illegal altogether, ease of business my foot!!!"