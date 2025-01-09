Original-Research: NFON AG (Von Nuways AG)
|
Original-Research: NFON AG - from NuWays AG
09.01.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.
Classification of NuWays AG to NFON AG
| Company Name:
| NFON AG
| ISIN:
| DE000A0N4N52
|
| Reason for the research:
| Update
| Recommendation:
| BUY
| from:
| 09.01.2025
| Target price:
| EUR 11.70
| Target price on sight of:
| 12 months
| Last rating change:
|
| Analyst:
| Philipp Sennewald
NFON remains an Alpha pick after strong operations in FY24e
Topic: After a strong operating performance in FY24e, NFON looks set to continuously expand margins
at an increased top-line growth throughout FY25e.
Sales in FY25e are expected to increase by 12.7% to € 97.1m (eNuW; eCons: € 95.2m) based on an
increased cloud adoption and hence further key customer wins in the company's key markets as well as
the initial full FY contribution of botario (acquisition closed in 09/24; eNuW: € 3.1m sales in FY25e). Hereby,
the share of recurring revenues looks set to further increase to 94.6% (eNuW FY24e: 94.2%), given
the decreasing importance of hardware sales also in connection with new customer wins.
Moreover, we expect NFON to improve its adj. EBITDA to € 15.7m (eNuW; eCons: € 14m unadj. EBITDA),
implying disproportionate growth of 31% and a margin of 16.2%. This should come on the back
of an improved sales mix, meaning less hardware sales as well as an increased ARPU following a higher
share of premium solutions sold, as well as cost saving measures imposed during FY23/24, allowing for
reduced personnel cost and marketing ratios. Also, the botario acquisition (23.5% EBITDA margin in
FY24e) will also be a main driver of the margin expansion. Against this backdrop, FCF is seen to improve
to € 5.5m (eNuW: € 3.8m in FY24e).
Speaking of botario, we anticipate the acquisition to not only be margin accretive but significantly enhance
NFON's capabilities regarding AI and process automation, thus marking a substantial competitive
edge. In our view, this should help the company gain additional market share in the still highly
fragmented market for integrated business communication going forward.
Overall, the above is seen to allow for notably improving returns (eNuW: ROIC 10% by FY25e) as well as
cash generation, thus driving shareholder value.
That said, current valuation remains highly attractive given that the stock is trading on a 7.2x trailing
EV/adj. EBITDA and a 5.2x EV/adj. EBITDA FY25e. In our view, this is not justified, as it does not at all
reflect the significant operating improvements over the past 18 months.
We hence reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of € 11.70, based on DCF, as NFON remains part of
our NuWays Alpha List.
You can download the research here:
For additional information visit our website:
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web:
Email: ...
LinkedIn:
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
MENAFN09012025004691010666ID1109071627
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.