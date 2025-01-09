Original-Research: NFON AG (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: NFON AG - from NuWays AG

09.01.2025

NFON AG ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

Recommendation: BUY
Target price: EUR 11.70
Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

NFON remains an Alpha pick after strong operations in FY24e



Topic: After a strong operating performance in FY24e, NFON looks set to continuously expand margins

at an increased top-line growth throughout FY25e.



Sales in FY25e are expected to increase by 12.7% to € 97.1m (eNuW; eCons: € 95.2m) based on an

increased cloud adoption and hence further key customer wins in the company's key markets as well as

the initial full FY contribution of botario (acquisition closed in 09/24; eNuW: € 3.1m sales in FY25e). Hereby,

the share of recurring revenues looks set to further increase to 94.6% (eNuW FY24e: 94.2%), given

the decreasing importance of hardware sales also in connection with new customer wins.



Moreover, we expect NFON to improve its adj. EBITDA to € 15.7m (eNuW; eCons: € 14m unadj. EBITDA),

implying disproportionate growth of 31% and a margin of 16.2%. This should come on the back

of an improved sales mix, meaning less hardware sales as well as an increased ARPU following a higher

share of premium solutions sold, as well as cost saving measures imposed during FY23/24, allowing for

reduced personnel cost and marketing ratios. Also, the botario acquisition (23.5% EBITDA margin in

FY24e) will also be a main driver of the margin expansion. Against this backdrop, FCF is seen to improve

to € 5.5m (eNuW: € 3.8m in FY24e).



Speaking of botario, we anticipate the acquisition to not only be margin accretive but significantly enhance

NFON's capabilities regarding AI and process automation, thus marking a substantial competitive

edge. In our view, this should help the company gain additional market share in the still highly

fragmented market for integrated business communication going forward.



Overall, the above is seen to allow for notably improving returns (eNuW: ROIC 10% by FY25e) as well as

cash generation, thus driving shareholder value.



That said, current valuation remains highly attractive given that the stock is trading on a 7.2x trailing

EV/adj. EBITDA and a 5.2x EV/adj. EBITDA FY25e. In our view, this is not justified, as it does not at all

reflect the significant operating improvements over the past 18 months.



We hence reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of € 11.70, based on DCF, as NFON remains part of

our NuWays Alpha List.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

