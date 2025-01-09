UDST Event Discusses Zero-Waste Innovations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and (UDST) hosted the Sustainable Organic Waste Management and Zero-Waste Innovations Symposium in partnership with the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The event celebrated UDST's transformative journey in advancing sustainable waste management solutions and showcased cutting-edge research and practical applications aimed at achieving a zero-waste future.

The symposium brought together leading researchers, experts, and policymakers to discuss innovative approaches to waste management and sustainability.



The event featured keynote speeches, presentations, and interactive sessions covering topics such as conventional composting, Bokashi fermentation, machine-learning frameworks for compost maturity prediction and emission monitoring, and the integration of zero-waste policies in communities and institutions.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, said,“Hosting the Sustainable Organic Waste Management and Zero-Waste Innovations Symposium reflects UDST's commitment to sustainability and innovation. We take great pride in being at the forefront of efforts that contribute to a greener future for Qatar and beyond. This event demonstrates how collaboration and innovative practices can address some of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.”

British Ambassador to Qatar H E Neerav Patel said,“Leveraging the power of AI, we are delighted to partner with the UDST, and the University of Reading to pioneer smart waste management solutions. The UK and Qatar are longstanding research partners, and we look forward to continued collaboration to turn science into positive policy and societal change as we progress towards a zero-waste future.”

The symposium also highlighted the UDST's achievements since 2019, including research on food and farm waste composting, the introduction of Bokashi composting to Qatar, and the implementation of decentralised waste-to-compost systems.

The attendees had the opportunity to explore these advancements and engage in discussions about their scalability and potential to support Qatar's sustainability goals as part of Vision 2030.

University of Doha for Science and Technology remains dedicated to driving impactful initiatives that contribute to a cleaner, greener future for communities locally and around the globe.