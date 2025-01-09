(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI Transformer Home Drivable (AI-THd)

CES 2025: AC Future Launches AI Transformer Drivable, Trailer, and Unit

- Laura Czarnecki, Co-CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AC Future, a leading developer of AI-enabled sustainable living solutions is proud to launch our first products: the AI-THu (AI Transformer Home Unit), the AI-THt (AI Transformer Home Trailer) and the AI-THd (AI Transformer Home Drivable) during the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES attendees can tour the first-ever AI Transformer Home Drivable (AI-THd) in the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, Booth 10515. Customers can now reserve all three AC Future smart homes: $500 for an early signature delivery and $100 for a standard reservation through .

“The AC Future team is proud to launch our AI Transformer Home during the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show. We are redefining the future of sustainable, AI-enabled living with our first products to market: the AI-THu, the AI-THt, and the AI-THd. Our focus is to develop sustainable living designs that are beautiful and adaptable to the evolving needs of modern living,” said Laura Czarnecki, Co-CEO of AC Future.

AI-THu: AI Transformer Home Unit

The first product to market in the AC Future portfolio, the AI-THu is an AI-enabled sustainable smart home that transforms to offer 400 square feet of interior living space, including a 40-square-foot outdoor patio. It is built onto a stationary base platform. Inside, the flexible main living area can effortlessly shift between a comfortable lounge, a productive office, or an additional bedroom. The front expansion provides a convertible living space or workstation, while the master bedroom, accessed privately, incorporates extendable wardrobe options for optimal storage. Equipped with AI smart home technology, solar panels, energy storage, a water generator, premium appliances, and plentiful storage, the AI-THu balances technology, form, and function to create a versatile, refined living experience. The AI-THu allows customers and businesses to install the smart home anywhere-on-grid or off-grid-while maintaining the comforts and utilities of a traditional home. Configurations up to 1,200 square feet are supported, with optional shaded areas, BBQ setups, and extra storage modules available.

AI-THt: AI Transformer Home Trailer

The AI-THt is a 24-foot-long transformer home trailer that also expands to offer up to 400 square feet of internal living space. Its unique design leverages AC Future's patented expansion living technologies present in each AI-TH product, delivering a new standard of mobile living. Customers will have flexible living spaces and furniture to support their lifestyles, leave a smaller carbon footprint through AC Future's generating and saving technologies, and have Smart AI to enhance their days. Unlike traditional trailer homes, the AI-THt does not require a front driving cabin, resulting in a more spacious and premium interior environment that doubles in size when fully expanded.

AI-THd: AI Transformer Home Drivable

Visitors to CES can personally experience the world's first AI-THd. The product is an intelligent, self-sufficient, drivable version of the AI-TH that expands the unit from a small recreational vehicle into a large mobile living space. The AI-THd provides customers with the ultimate freedom to move and set up their drivable transformer home in minutes. Customers are provided with flexible living spaces where the cockpit can be easily converted into a mobile office or secondary bedroom. The AI-THd will have similar AI-enabled smart technologies to the AI-THu and the AI-THt, providing customers with a platform for smart, sustainable, and flexible living.

“We are excited about the overwhelming support we have received for our products during the first days of CES2025. Customers can begin placing reservations for our products through with initial deliveries expected in Q4 2026. Our team believes these products will revolutionize housing and provide an AI-enabled solution to the American affordable and sustainable housing crises,” said Laura Czarnecki, Co-CEO of AC Future.

Customers interested in reserving AC Future's AI Transformer Homes are encouraged to visit us at . Media and attendees interested in touring the AI Transformer Home during CES2025 can visit the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, Booth 10515, or contact ....

About AC Future

Emerging from stealth in 2023, AC Future focuses on developing smart, sustainable, and flexible housing solutions to tackle the affordable housing crisis. The company, headquartered in Irvine, California, is redefining the concept of mobile living with our multi-scenario solution, the AI Transformer Home (AI-TH), For more information about AC Future please visit

Marketing

AC Future

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

AC Future @CES2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.