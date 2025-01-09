Cold Conditions Intensify In Kashmir Amid Clear Sky
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Minimum temperatures plummeted several degrees below the freezing point at most places in Kashmir owing to a clear sky as cold conditions tightened its grip over the Valley, officials said on Thursday.
Night temperatures dropped in most parts of the Valley owing to a clear sky with bright sunshine witnessed for the past few days, the Met office said.
Barring Gulmarg in north Kashmir, minimum temperatures across the Valley dropped by several notches as cold conditions intensified in Kashmir.
In Pahalgam, the minimum temperature settled at minus 10.4 degrees Celsius against the previous night's minus 8.2 degrees, making it the coldest in the Valley.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's 1 degree, the Met office said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 9.6 degrees Celsius, marginally up from the previous night's minus 9.8 degrees, it said.
Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, and Konibal in Pampore town logged an identical low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, it added.
Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, while at Kokernag in south Kashmir, the mercury settle at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.
The Met office has forecast mainly dry weather over the next two days, with the possibility of light rain/snow at isolated places on Saturday.
It also said the minimum temperature is likely to drop further in the Valley, and forecast an isolated cold wave over the few days ahead.
Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the harshest period of winter - that began on December 21. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.
'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold), and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).
