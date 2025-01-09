Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market Exhibiting A Robust CAGR Of 19.1% By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market

The growing need for uninterrupted communication and the rise of mobile apps are fueling the global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The application delivery controllers (adc) market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030.Emerging need to continue uninterrupted communication channels along with different business operations, rise in the number of mobile-based applications, and increase in trend of bring your own device to workplace drive the growth of the global application delivery controllers (ADC) market. Moreover, low setup and maintenance costs supplement the market growth. However, issues related to security restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the inclination toward cloud and rise in adoption of ADC by the IT and telecom sectors are estimated to create new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 253 Pages) at:ADC is used in enhancing performance of web application, increase the response rate of applications, decrease bandwidth requirement, and secure & improve resource efficiency. A10 Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., and Radware Ltd. are the major product & service providers to various end-user industries across the globe. In addition, government initiatives toward digitization is expected to boost the market growth.According to Aarti Goswami, Research Analyst, BFSI at Allied Market Research,“The ADC market size drastically changed, due to trends such as work from home, online communication among business units, and threats of cyber-attacks in the pandemic period.The end-user industries shift toward cloud networking. The IT & telecom sector segment is expected to grow at a notable rate during the application delivery controllers market forecast. The demand for the ADCs from developing countries, due to high internet penetration. This, in turn, is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the app delivery controller. The government segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: /purchase-optionsEmerging regions of Asia-Pacific are expected to witness maximum growth of ADCs. Factors such as rapid development of various industries, including IT and emergence of online transactions drive the growth of the ADC. North America accounted for the highest ADC market share of 50% in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to existence of well-developed IT and various end-user industries.Regional government initiatives, mainly in Asia-Pacific, encourage the small and medium enterprises and other users for digitization, which, in turn, supports the growth of the ADC market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include A10 Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Array Networks, Inc., Webscale, Dell Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and KEMP Technologies Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.Covid-19 Scenario1. The demand for ADC increased considerably as organizations shifted to work from home culture due to lockdown and the need to stay productive while working from any location.2. According to the survey by the Ecological Momentary Assessment, nearly 90 percent of the total enterprises that participated in the survey highlighted that they made changes in their application delivery infrastructure with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. These changes involved strengthening security and increasing capacity.If you have any special requirements, Request customization:The key players profiled in the application delivery controllers market analysis are A10 Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Array Networks, Inc., Webscale, Dell Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and KEMP Technologies Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the application delivery controllers industry.Key Findings of the Study:1. Depending on deployment mode, the on-premise segment led the ADC market in terms of revenue in 2020.2. According to enterprise size, the small & medium enterprises segment is expected to gain highest CAGR in ADC market size.3. By end user the IT & telecom segment accounted for the highest ADC market share in 2020.4. Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.Inquiry Before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

