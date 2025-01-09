(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dahliasales is Partnering with California Yacht Brokerage Association (CYBA) to Launch Innovative Digital Curriculum for Boating Best Practices

SUBLIMITY, OR, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dahliasales, a division of Results Media, LLC, has announced its strategic partnership with CYBA, a non-profit trade organization dedicated to the governance and sustainability of the marine industry in California. This partnership aims to deliver a Best Practices Curriculum for brokers, affiliates, and members. Powered by AI prompt engineering and Small Language Model (SLM) technology, the curriculum is designed to set new industry standards in sales, marketing, operations, governance, and legal compliance. Additionally, it aims to enhance human skills development among brokers.CYBA President Mark White highlighted the program's significance, "This curriculum represents a paradigm shift, not only for our members but for the entire California marine industry, which employs over 500,000 people. It ensures our members are equipped to maintain and advance best practice standards."A significant focus of the curriculum is hands-on training for brokers and sales professionals. This training aims to provide an effective understanding of the complexity within the inherent multilayer technology stacks that impact lead generation, data integration, predictive analytics, forecasting, and sales funnel visibility.“Gaining clarity in this process is critical to streamlining the workflows from leads to sales visibility and revenue growth,” says Rex Lee, CEO of Dahliasales.Scouring the internet for sales leads has become increasingly complicated due to the sheer number of sources (SEO, emails, websites, social media, etc.) that need to be navigated. The high degree of difficulty in these processes often requires technical skills to be successful. The combination of older CRM systems (Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, etc.) with marketing automation and newly emerged lead scoring integration platforms like Chorus, Hotjar, Gong, and others has contributed to rendering professional skill sets obsolete. Thus, there is a necessity for a more rigorous curriculum for the training and education of brokers and sales professionals. This need is especially acute for small to medium-sized companies.National Marine Manufacturers Association puts U.S. recreational boat sales expected to soar to $28 billion by 2028 from $17 billion in 2022. Additionally, in 2022 the broader maritime economy reached $51 billion in California and the overall U.S. $476 billion. This growth is fueled by the rising popularity of recreational water activities, increased discretionary incomes, and a heightened demand for premium and luxury products.About DahliasalesDahliasales specializes in creating advanced digital training modules. Lee noted that industry skillsets have not kept pace with technology, evolving buyer/seller demographics and behaviors. A 2018 Grow Boating survey highlights this issue, revealing deficiencies in sales skills, effective communication, and adherence to industry standards. Recent research by shipyard Rossinavi, in collaboration with the International University of Monaco, has revealed that yacht owners are currently 10 to 15 years younger than they were two decades ago. Dahliasales provides a tailored, Uber on-demand selling experience for the "I want it now" generation. We ensure students are equipped to meet modern boat buyers' needs, driving revenue growth.We believe finite recreational time dedicated to boating is becoming increasingly valuable. As discretionary income rises, buyers prioritize making the most of their limited time, increasing their willingness to invest in premium experiences. Dalhiasales puts an emphasis on teaching how to get more out of this time. Dr. Laura Paine of the University of Illinois highlighted engaging in recreational activities is a fundamental aspect of human biology and psychology. Dahliasales focuses its philosophy on this understanding.

