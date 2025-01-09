PEPE Ascension Set To Go Live On Ethereum Layer 2 As New Meme Coin To Watch

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Singapore, 9th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , PEPE Ascension ($PEAP) is proud to announce the launch of its game-changing Layer 2 meme coin ecosystem.

Combining cutting-edge blockchain with the of meme culture, PEPE Ascension has great plans ahead. The project is poised to redefine transactions with faster speeds, lower fees, and unrivaled scalability. With its presale now live, $PEAP offers investors an exciting opportunity to join the next big trend in meme coins.

A Look into PEPE Ascension's Ecosystem and Community-Centered Vision

PEPE Ascension takes meme coins to new heights by introducing a robust ecosystem designed to empower users. The platform offers:



DEX : A lightning-fast decentralized exchange for seamless token trading.

Bridge : A secure solution for effortless swaps between Ethereum and PEPE Chain.

Staking : Opportunities for token holders to grow their assets through staking rewards. Dev Grant : Support for developers building on the PEPE Ascension ecosystem.

In addition, the PEPE Pump Pad revolutionizes meme coin launches with unique features:



Two-Click Launch : Users can launch meme coins effortlessly without coding knowledge.

Anti-Rug Security : Default liquidity locking ensures safe and transparent projects.

Pump for Profit : Creators control their meme empire, gaining traction and profits. Powered by Ethereum Layer 2 : Lower fees and faster transactions maximize fun and accessibility.

Players can invite friends to join the fun and earn a 5% $PEAP cashback for every referral. And as the team announced, the PEPE Ascension Layer 2 blockchain and ecosystem will go live after the presale ends.

At this point, $PEAP will debut on major decentralized exchanges (DEX) and gradually expand to centralized exchanges (CEX).

PEPE Ascension's Roadmap to Success

PEPE Ascension's journey is guided by a bold three-phase roadmap:



Phase 1 : The Awakening: PEPE Ascension begins its ascent with the launch of $PEAP, community-building efforts, and strategic partnerships to establish a strong foundation.

Phase 2 : The Great Eruption: During the presale, PEPE Ascension offers exclusive rewards to early adopters. Double staking rewards and viral campaigns engage the community and spread the project's message across the meme kingdom. Phase 3 : Ascension to Layer 2: The full PEPE Ascension Layer 2 blockchain is unveiled.

$PEAP's Launch and Tokenomics

The presale for $PEAP is now live, offering early adopters the chance to join this transformative project. Following the presale, $PEAP will debut on leading DEXs and gradually expand to top-tier CEXs. This strategy aims to ensure seamless trading experiences for its growing community.

Here are the key features of the project's tokenomics:



Total Supply : 8,000,000,000 tokens

47.50% : Project development, including the presale to build a solid foundation.

30% : Staking and rewards, ensuring a stable and liquid ecosystem.

10% : Marketing to amplify reach and engagement.

7.50% : Liquidity for trading platforms. 5% : Team incentives to drive long-term growth and innovation.

The project's smart contract has been successfully audited by Consult , emphasizing its commitment to transparency and security.

About PEPE Ascension

PEPE Ascension ($PEAP) is a revolutionary meme coin ecosystem built on Ethereum Layer 2. PEPE Ascension offers lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and massive scalability.

The ecosystem includes a seamless bridging solution, a high-speed DEX, and staking opportunities for token holders. Designed to redefine crypto transactions, PEPE Ascension leverages Layer 2 technology to scale 100x faster than Ethereum. This feature meets the growing demand for efficiency and innovation in the crypto space.

With an ongoing presale phase, meme coin fans are looking at PEPE Ascension with interest. Anyone wishing to know more about the project can refer to PEPE Ascension's official website . Moreover, the team's social media pages (found below) provide regular updates and a platform for community interaction.

X (Twitter) | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram