Al-Khulaifi Meets Iranian FM And Deputy FM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of State at the of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi, met in Tehran Wednesday with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi. The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost them. The deliberations also covered regional and international issues, especially the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, Syria and Lebanon.

Al-Khulaifi met also in Tehran Wednesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The meeting discussed co-operation ties between the two countries and ways to bolster them, as well as a range of regional and global issues of shared concern.

